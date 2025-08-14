Why is AJ Allmendinger’s story unlike any other in NASCAR

AJ Allmendinger, who started racing on dirt, BMX tracks, and kart circuits, defies the usual path for a NASCAR driver. The Santa Clara, California native began racing BMX bikes at the age of five, moved up to quarter midgets by the age of eight, and quickly won two International Kart Federation Grand National titles. His debut came in 2006 with Bill Davis Racing in the Craftsman Truck Series. Later that year, he joined Red Bull Racing for its Cup Series debut. Over the years, he raced for Richard Petty Motorsports, Penske Racing, Phoenix Racing, and JTG Daugherty Racing.Allmendinger faced difficult times both on and off the track while racing for Team Penske. In 2012, he was suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy, going from a top driver to fighting to keep his career afloat. In 2019, Allmendinger's full-time Cup career again seemed to be over when JTG replaced him with Ryan Preece. He became a part-time driver for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series and a television analyst for NBC. Four years later, Allmendinger returned to full-time driving with Kaulig. The three-time NASCAR Cup winner rebuilt his career, winning 12 of 77 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and two Cup races in 2021 and 2023.&quot;It's really strange because when I was done at the end of 2018, I didn’t know what to expect or what I actually wanted. It wasn’t like I ended that year saying, ‘I need to find another opportunity.’ I did the deal with NBC Sports to do broadcasting and commentating, and I thought that’s my next path in life,&quot; AJ Allmendinger said in 2022.What sets Allmendinger apart from many NASCAR drivers is his ability to step away and come back stronger than ever. Few drivers get a second shot in the NASCAR Cup Series after taking years off. Few have stepped away from the driver's seat, succeeded as a national broadcaster, and then returned to win again.AJ Allmendinger set to make 100 NASCAR Cup starts with Kaulig RacingAJ Allmendinger heads to Richmond Raceway with three top-10 finishes in 26 starts at the 0.75-mile oval. His best start at Richmond is third, and his best finish is sixth, achieved in 2016. On Saturday, he will become the first driver to reach 100 NASCAR Cup Series starts with Kaulig Racing. The team's average finish over the first 24 races in 2025 is also 2.343 positions better than at the same point in the previous season, 2024.AJ Allmendinger is 20th in the playoff standings with 129 points below the cutoff line. The 24th NASCAR Cup driver of the 2025 season, the Cook Out 400 is set for Sunday (August 16).