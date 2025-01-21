“Why does the car need umbrellas?”: JGR insider sheds light on the importance of inspection before race weekends

Joe Gibbs Racing's social media team explained some of the steps in a NASCAR inspection in a recent video. Some of the aspects JGR explained included why a NASCAR stock car needs windshield covers and why it needs umbrellas to shade the car.

In JGR's post, the team owned by Joe Gibbs penned a caption explaining the significance of a NASCAR inspection, writing:

"Inspection is an important part of a race weekend! #NASCAR #racing"

In the video, a JGR insider can be heard explaining some of the practices that go on during inspection. They first explain that the windshields are covered so that the inspection machine can read the car properly. The insider added:

"So why does the windshield get covered and why does the car need umbrellas? At the start of every race weekend, the car goes through inspection. This is how NASCAR makes sure the car is legal to race. At one station, the heights and weights of the cars will be measured, and at another station, the body is scanned to make sure each panel is legal. The scanner can't read the clear windows, so they're covered to give a solid surface."

They went on to explain that the umbrellas are used to keep the cars cool. When races are held in hotter temperatures, cars can expand due to the heat. Therefore, teams use umbrellas to shade the cars to prevent this, as it could lead to failing pre-race inspections.

"Heat from the sun can cause body panels to expand out of tolerance, so the umbrellas help keep certain parts cool. The shocks are inspected and once you pass, it's time to get ready for practice," the JGR insider mentioned.

JGR fields four full-time Cup Series teams. Denny Hamlin pilots the #11 JGR Toyota, while Christopher Bell is at the seat of the #20 JGR Toyota. Ty Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, drives the #54 JGR Toyota. Ahead of the 2025 season, Chase Briscoe joined JGR and is set to drive the #19 Toyota.

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals William Sawalich's paint scheme ahead of rookie season

William Sawalich during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

William Sawalich is set to embark on his rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series when he gets behind the wheel of the #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for the 2025 campaign. Recently, JGR revealed Sawalich's paint scheme for his #18 car.

In an Instagram post, JGR showcased the new look of Sawalich's #18 machine for 2025. The young driver will be sponsored by SoundGear with an orange and black scheme. JGR's caption read:

"New season, new gear. @williamsawalich and @soundgear_official are dialed in for his rookie year! 🟠⚫ #HearBetterRaceBetter"

Sawalich will be teammates alongside fellow rookie Taylor Gray, who will wheel the #54 JGR Toyota. Also joining the rookie duo is Brandon Jones, who will be at the seat of the #20 JGR Toyota in his return to the team. Jones spent two seasons at Jr. Motorsports after leaving JGR in 2022.

