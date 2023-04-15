Why did Carl Edwards quit racing? Reason behind his NASCAR retirement explored

The 2016 NASCAR Cup Series, known as the Sprint Cup Series at the time, was a season in which nobody expected Carl Edwards to have his last race in the highest echelon of stock car racing. In a shock to the racing fraternity, Edwards decided to hang up his racing boots for good before the 2017 season.

During his second season at Joe Gibbs Racing, one of the top teams in the sport in 2016, fans witnessed Carl Edwards fighting for the championship in spectacular fashion. The Missouri native looked set to clinch the championship in the title decider at Homestead-Miami, only to come undone by a late-race caution.

In what was touted by a few as a 'phantom caution', which meant caution for debris that never existed on the racing surface, Edwards' lead during the race was wiped out. The restart saw the #19 Toyota Camry driver crash out after attempting to block Joey Logano, putting him out of contention for the title.

The now 43-year-old announced his official retirement from NASCAR the following year before the 2017 season kicked off at Daytona International Speedway. He elaborated on the reason for his retirement in his own words in a press conference and said:

"The reasons are pretty straightforward. I am truly personally satisfied with my career. I know you're thinking, 'You don't have a championship,' but I don't race just for the trophies. I know when I sit in that racecar I'm the best I can be. I'm really satisfied with that. Second, this is an all-encompassing thing."

"I need to take time right now and devote it to people and things that are important to me. The third reason is my health. I can stand here healthy after all the racing I've done and all the stupid stuff I've done in racecars. I'm a sharp guy and I want to be a sharp guy in 30 years."

Carl Edwards' sudden retirement announcement sent the NASCAR world into a frenzy at the time, with many still unsure of whether the Cup Series driver was serious or not.

Former NASCAR driver's views on Carl Edwards' retirement from the sport

One of the people in the sport to speak about Carl Edwards' retirement was former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kenny Wallace. Wallace spoke about how Edwards losing the 2016 championship decider prompted him to walk away from the sport and said:

“When they threw the caution this time, it wasn’t simply to gather the field up. Or not midway through the race, this one. It was for the championship, so the next thing that happens, it all goes wrong. They’re thinking that they’re just going to have a good finish."

"Well if you remember, Joey Logano gets on the inside of Carl Edwards and Carl Edwards turns left to block him. All hell breaks loose, Edwards goes smashing into the wall. It was a violent wreck."

Carl Edwards amassed 28 victories in 445 race starts over a span of 13 years in NASCAR.

