Why Chandler Smith earned $50,000 for Bristol Truck win over Kyle Larson

Chandler Smith earned a $50,000 bonus after winning the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol because he was the highest-finishing full-time Truck Series driver in the second round of the 2025 Triple Truck Challenge. The Front Row Motorsports talent held off 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson in a thrilling seven-lap sprint to the finish on a dramatic Friday night under the lights.

The Triple Truck Challenge is a special bonus program by NASCAR that rewards regulars in the Craftsman Truck Series. First introduced in 2019, the challenge aims to highlight full-time participants by offering an incentive during three designated races. Drivers win $50,000 for one victory, $150,000 for two, and $500,000 for sweeping all three events. The Challenge covers Martinsville, Bristol, and Richmond in 2025.

Smith’s win at Bristol marked his first of the 2025 season and the sixth of his Truck Series career. It was also his second victory at the famed half-mile coliseum, where the #38 QuickTie Ford F-150 driver outdueled one of NASCAR's best to seal the win and get the bonus.

After the race, Chandler Smith was reminded of the reward as he spoke to NASCAR:

"I forgot about that. That was the topping on the cake." (0:56 onwards)

Daniel Hemric, who took victory at Martinsville last week, claimed the first $50,000 reward. Now, with Smith winning the second race of the Challenge, both drivers head into Richmond with a chance to double their bonuses and claim $150,000 should either secure a second win next week.

Chandler Smith dominates Bristol as he holds off Kyle Larson

Chandler Smith’s win was hard-earned as the 22-year-old grabbed the first stage and stayed in the front throughout the night, finishing second in Stage 2 behind Bayley Currey. The Front Row Motorsports youngster led a race-high 127 laps out of the scheduled 250, showing pace, control, and maturity in traffic.

Currey, who won Stage 2, had his night cut short 13 laps from the end due to transmission failure, handing Smith a clearer path to victory. But in the closing stages, he had to contend with the might of Kyle Larson, who was chasing a historic triple-win weekend at Bristol.

Chandler Smith was delighted after the win as he halted Kyle Larson's attempt at a historic weekend sweep. However, Larson, who finished second, shared what went wrong on his side in the late stages:

"We fell back on that long run to end the second stage. I got super tight and then I sped on pit road, I think, that next stop...But still, to get to second is good. So, thanks to Spire Motorsports and HendrickCars.com, Rick (Hendrick) and Linda (Hendrick) for letting me and whoever else come run this truck this year. It's a lot of fun. Unfortunate not to get the win, but we still have two more chances the rest of the weekend, and we will have some good shots." (1:10 onwards)

Behind Larson, Corey Heim came home third, followed by Tyler Ankrum and Ben Rhodes, completing a top-five that combined veterans and young challengers. But it was Smith’s night in Tennessee, who finished in the top ten in all his races in the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series.

With Chandler Smith's momentum, the Richmond showdown next weekend promises fireworks, as he and Hemric will both be eyeing a six-figure payday.

