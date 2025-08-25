Why a ‘cursed’ paint scheme made Ryan Blaney switch up his Daytona victory celebration

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney secured his 15th career win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway. After securing his second win of the season in the &quot;cursed&quot; paint scheme, Blaney celebrated the occasion with a burnout, and during a post-race interview with Alt Driver, he explained did the same.The Team Penske driver is not among the drivers who celebrate their victory by performing burnouts. However, Blaney made an exception for his Daytona win. He drove the &quot;cursed&quot; black Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang during the 250-mile race, and the #22 Ford driver has a long history of getting wrecked in the car.However, this time, Ryan Blaney took home the win, making it his first win with the 'cursed' paint scheme. Reflecting on the same, Blaney further explained:&quot;Also, I mainly did it for Advance Auto Parts because that paint scheme at speedways has been cursed. I've gotten right hooked with that scheme more times than I can count. The CEO, Shane (O'Kelly), told me, 'I think we've paid our dues with that paint scheme at speedways.'&quot;&quot;He's like, 'I've got a really good feeling tonight.' And it was super cool to pay that off and have their whole team here. It was a big night. It was a lot of things culminating, and I thought it deserved one,&quot; he added.Ryan Blaney led 27 laps in the 160-lap race at Daytona International Speedway. He crossed the finish line 0.031 seconds ahead of Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez and earned 52 points. After securing his second win of the season, Blaney is next set to compete in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31, 2025.“I enjoy the challenge of it”: Ryan Blaney got candid about racing on the 'toughest' road courseEarlier in July 2025, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney competed in the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course. Following the mid-pack finish in the race, he got candid about his experience of racing on the 'toughest' road course in stock car racing.Blaney began the street course race from the middle of the pack, securing 17th place in the qualifying session. He had a best lap time of 90.89 seconds and a top speed of 87.14 mph. Meanwhile, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen took the pole position.Reflecting on the race, Ryan Blaney claimed Chicago to be the 'toughest' road course. Furthermore, he shared his racing experience on the track with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 (via X):&quot;I enjoy it. I enjoy the challenge of it. I mean, it's tough. I think, I think Chicago is the toughest road course we go to, just because, you know, it's people always ask me, like, what's challenging about I'm like, well, just, you know, the roads are rough. Everything's super rough, trying to figure out the bumps, and it's so narrow, like there's nowhere to bail. Like, if you kind of get in the corner too hot, smoke it in there, and you get bouncing real hard on your blocks or something, or on the shock limiters. Like, there's no gravel trap or grass to run off to.&quot; [00:00 onwards]Ryan Blaney currently ranks fourth in the Cup Series points table with 2026 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured two wins, 14 top-ten finishes, 10 top-five finishes, and three pole positions in 26 starts this season.