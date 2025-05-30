Why Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s key member has “shocked” NASCAR legend with his latest revelation

Justin Allgaier, one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s drivers at JR Motorsports, revealed details about his future that left NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace "shocked". Allgaier said that he would likely retire sooner rather than later to focus on business and his family.

Ad

If that does end up being the case, Allgaier, 38, will not end up surpassing Wallace in the most Xfinity Series starts list, with the latter holding the record at 547. The defending series champion currently has 482 starts, mostly with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team since the 2016 season.

Wallace was seemingly left "shocked" by this news, as he shared a post on X, writing:

"I thought Justin Allgaier would break my most starts record in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Now he says he has other plans😳 SHOCKED ME."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On an episode of The Kenny Conversation, Justin Allgaier told Kenny Wallace that he doesn't see himself behind the wheel long-term. When asked whether he would instead grow his father's tire business in his hometown of Illinois in the foreseeable future, he replied:

“That is an opportunity. Yes, 100%. About probably closer to five years now ago, we made the decision that was the direction I wanted to go and be a part of the business.” [8:02]

Ad

Aside from business, the #7 Chevrolet pilot considers being alongside his family, rather than on the racetrack, as his children grow up.

“I don't know what the long-term of that looks like (chasing another Xfinity championship). I feel like for me, my kids are growing up. I'm watching them grow up. I'm watching them get older. I don't want to miss it,” the 38-year-old said. [10:49]

Ad

He later concluded:

“I still feel like I'm young enough and healthy enough to be able to go do something else... I feel like the more I'm doing this, the longer I've gone, the more God's kind of called me to figure out what the next chapter is.” [11:56]

After 13 races in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Justin Allgaier leads the standings with two wins, nine top-fives, and nine top-10s. His rookie teammates at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil, are sitting in sixth and eighth, respectively. Sammy Smith, meanwhile, ranks 13th after getting disqualified at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. considers returning to Daytona 500 following Justin Allgaier's one-off entry

Earlier this year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to the Daytona 500 but as a team owner through JR Motorsports. His driver, Justin Allgaier, scored a respectable ninth-place finish, which made Dale Jr. consider doing a rerun in the future.

In a post-race interview with Frontstretch, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

Ad

“I hope to get to do it again.” [1:10]

Expand Tweet

Allgaier drove the #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet with sponsorship from country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey. He started the Great American Race in 19th before avoiding the last-lap wreck to come home with a top-10 finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.