Why was Dale Earnhardt termed 'the Intimidator'?

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt was the face of the sport during his time. He got racing fans of all ages hooked and spend hours watching races. He was arguably one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time.

In NASCAR’s top series, many of the top drivers have earned nicknames from their fans and the community. This includes ‘The King’ for Richard Petty, ‘The Candyman’ for Kyle Busch, ‘The Watermelon Man’ for Ross Chastain, and many more. There is also a nickname reserved for the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Dale Earnhardt.

Earnhardt was known as 'The Intimidator' to many of his competitors on the racing track. He earned this nickname during his famous “Pass In the Grass” after spinning Bill Elliott out in the final segment of the 1987 Winston All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Earnhardt was forced onto the infield grass, but maintained control of his car and returned to the track without giving up the lead.

In 1987 Earnhardt won four races in a row, winning five out of seven races.

NASCAR @NASCAR We've all seen Dale Earnhardt's incredible save in the 1987 Winston, but do you remember what he and Bill Elliott had to say after their on-track skirmish? #AllStarRace We've all seen Dale Earnhardt's incredible save in the 1987 Winston, but do you remember what he and Bill Elliott had to say after their on-track skirmish? #AllStarRace https://t.co/uyL3dh38z0

Earnhardt, who drove the #3 Chevrolet for most of his career, was a master of intimidation on the racing track. He could drive his car beyond his limits, passing competitors or knocking them out of the way to the front. His driving style was aggressive and his moves on the track were often controversial, but his skills behind the wheel were undisputed.

Dale Earnhardt is one of the most successful NASCAR drivers in the history of the sport

Dale Earnhardt is one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time, having competed in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1975 to 2001, most notably driving the #3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. He has accomplished a lot in the sport, both on and off the track as one of its greatest drivers.

During his 26-year-long Cup Series career, Earnhardt won the 1988 Daytona 500, the 1995 Brickyard 400, the Southern 500 three times, and Coca-Cola 600 three times, along with which he clinched his seven NASCAR Cup Series championships in 1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, and 1994. Moreover, he has earned a record 76 wins, 428 top-10 finishes, and 22 poles in 676 Cup Series starts.

Dale Earnhardt also won the Cup Series’ Most Popular Driver Award in 2001. He went on to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2006, and the Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2002.

Poll : 0 votes