Why Daniel Suarez risks facing a potential penalty for his post-race incident with Alex Bowman

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez did not have the most impressive race last Sunday in Austin, Texas. The #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver, who was seen competing in the top-5 at certain points in the 231-mile-long race at The Circuit of the Americas, ultimately only managed to finish in P27.

Suarez was not one of the best cars to run in COTA on race day. However, the Monterrey native certainly did look to be in contention for the win come the dying stages of the race. This did not happen as the usual NASCAR chaos ensued in the final laps of the race, with extended caution flag periods and a triple overtime restart.

Daniel Suarez's race was undone on the first restart during overtime, which saw the 31-year-old get shoved into turn 1 of the track from behind. The shove came from the #48 Chevrolet of Alex Bowman, who was also looking to win the race.

On a closer look at the incident, it was also evident that Bowman got into the back of Suarez only because of a big whack from the #99 Chevy driver's teammate, Ross Chastain.

A frustrated Daniel Suarez was then seen blitzing the field on the cooldown lap to express his displeasure to both Chastain and Bowman. He did so by bumping Chastain into the pit entry while taking to Bowman's rear bumper in the pits itself.

NASCAR confirmed on Monday that the incident is being looked into, with probable penalties on the way during the week.

JJ @TomcatNASCAR_2 @Daniel_SuarezG not happy with @Alex_Bowman . He raced to catch up (even booted his teammate out of the way) and hit the back of the 48. No real confrontation, though. #NASCAR #NASCAR 75 | #EchoParkGP .@Daniel_SuarezG not happy with @Alex_Bowman. He raced to catch up (even booted his teammate out of the way) and hit the back of the 48. No real confrontation, though. #NASCAR | #NASCAR75 | #EchoParkGP https://t.co/ZszBAALAhs

The NASCAR rulebook states that intentionally damaging another vehicle on the pit road could bring a deduction of 25 to 50 points and/or a $50,000 to $100,000 fine.

Alex Bowman elaborated on why he got into Daniel Suarez during the restart

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman gave his side of the story after getting out of his car after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA. He elaborated on the chain reaction that started with Suarez's teammate Ross Chastain during the first of many chaotic overtime restarts that ultimately decided the winner of last Sunday's race.

The #48 Chevolet Camaro ZL1 driver said:

“He just thought I drove in and tried to drive through him. I had the corner made. The only reason I was inside of him was to protect from Chastain. Then Chastain just hammered me in the corner, dumped me, then I ran into Suarez, kind of cleaned him out."

