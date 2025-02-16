Why is the Daytona 500 trophy called the Harley J. Earl Trophy? History and significance explained

The winner of the Daytona 500 is awarded the Harley J. Earl Trophy, or at least a smaller replica of the original trophy, whereas the driver's name is etched on a plaque and added to the original trophy. But why is the Daytona 500 trophy called the Harley J. Earl Trophy? Who is it named after and what's its significance? Let's have a look.

Ad

The Daytona 500 trophy is named after the automotive designer and the second commissioner of NASCAR Harley Earl. The automotive designer worked with General Motors and is infamously known for creating the design for the iconic Chevrolet Corvette and also the car that sits on top of the Harley J. Earl Trophy i.e. the Firebird I prototype.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The maiden Daytona was run in 1959, and the Harley J. Earl Trophy was awarded to the winner Lee Petty for the very first time. Richard Petty holds the record for winning the most Daytona 500s with seven wins in 1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1981.

Harley Earl was a close friend of the founder of NASCAR Bill France Sr, who named the trophy after the automotive design as a sign of respect. The Daytona winner lifts the original trophy after winning the race, and then he and the team get a smaller replica later on.

Ad

The trophy was kept at the Daytona International Speedway but was moved to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2010 and kept on display alongside the Indy 500 trophy, the Borg-Warner Trophy. The trophy is taken out from the cabinet every year and transported to Daytona, for the winning driver to lift in the Victory lane.

Ad

The Harley J. Earl Trophy is four feet tall, five feet wide, and weighs close to 54 pounds. The trophy is made in the shape of the Daytona International Speedway i.e. a trip oval and features the Firebird 1 prototype on top of it.

The Daytona 500 Trophy maker on the “pressure” of crafting what's “more than a trophy”

Since 1996, Omaha sculptor John Lajba has been tasked with the responsibility of creating the Daytona 500 trophy for the driver and the team. The Sculptor sat down with NASCAR for an interview and detailed the pressure of making what is arguably the biggest trophy to be awarded during the NASCAR season. He said,

Ad

"The weight of it closely relates to the weight of the win. There’s a great deal of pressure. I want it to be perfect. There’s a lot of people counting on me. For everybody who experiences the joy and power of NASCAR, the fun of NASCAR. It’s more than a trophy. It’s a celebration.”

William Byron won the 2024 Daytona 500 in the No.24 Chevrolet and became the latest driver to lift the J. Earl Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"