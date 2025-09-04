Why does Ford see a return to Ford Racing as key to its motorsport legacy?

Ford is returning to its roots. The company has rebranded its motorsports division from Ford Performance to Ford Racing. This change revolves around its renewed commitment to merge racing technology into consumer vehicles, but also a way to appreciate its American racing roots.Ford Racing's general manager, Will Ford, reaffirmed motorsports as the heart of the company, as it celebrates its 125th anniversary in motorsports this year.&quot;This name change re-emphasizes our core mission, our racing heritage, and simplifies our branding back to our competitive roots. It reminds people of why we race, to infuse the technological innovation and passion we derive from racing, and winning, into the products that our customers can drive every day,&quot; Will Ford said in a release.Before the Ford Motor Company was launched, founder Henry Ford drove his &quot;Sweepstakes&quot; car against one of America's top drivers, including Alexander Winton, in 1901. His victory in the 10-lap race at the Detroit Driving Club in Michigan helped set the foundation for the company. It attracted investors and paved the way for the company's founding two years later in 1903.Now, it's involved in most forms of racing. Ford competed in 28 countries and won 81 races with 16 different vehicles last year.NASCAR reacted to Ford's new announcement video on X, writing:&quot;See you on the starting grid, @FordRacing. 👊&quot;Ford, which currently competes in all of NASCAR's top-three series, won the first NASCAR race in 1949. Jim Roper, driving a Lincoln, was credited with the win of NASCAR's first-ever race in Charlotte at a three-quarter-mile dirt track. Ford also made a remarkable impact on international racing in the 1960s. The Ford GT40, which was developed to challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, achieved four consecutive wins from 1966 to 1969.Last season, Team Penske gave Ford its 12th NASCAR Cup title. Wood Brothers Racing team, which started its partnership with Ford in the 1950s, also celebrated their 100th Cup Series victory in 2024.Ford set for global racing programs in 2026Ford Racing's first production vehicle under this new direction is set to debut in January. This launch coincides with major racing events, including the Dakar Rally and the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The rebranding also marks a return to Formula 1. Ford has partnered with Red Bull Racing to supply power units starting in 2026 after nearly 20 years of absence in Formula 1. This collaboration extends through at least 2030.Meanwhile, NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric will also make his Supercars debut in Adelaide next year. Cindric, who drives the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang, will join Tickford Racing as a wildcard entry for the 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final.