Why HMS legend claimed Kyle Larson as “quintessential racecar driver” and deemed his ‘authenticity’ like Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports legend Steve Letarte expressed his honest thoughts on Kyle Larson being as authentic a racecar driver as Jimmie Johnson. While Letarte believed that the No. 5 HMS driver has a different personality, his aura was similar to that of seven-time NASCAR champ Johnson.

With one championship and 32 Cup wins under his belt, Larson has shown his undying dominance in the modern era of NASCAR, especially since the introduction of the Next-Gen era. Apart from his racing prowess, Letarte, former HMS crew chief and NBC analyst, recalled a conversation with Hall of Famer Johnson and said:

"I'll admit from race one to championship seven to today when I call Jimmie Johnson on the phone, it's the same guy, right? The conversations may be changed a little bit, but he's the same humble, Oh shucks, even as a team owner. I just feel like he is as authentic as the word I would use, as authentic as he can be, and I get a little bit of that out of Kyle Larson."

Furthermore, Letarte addressed his interaction with 32-year-old Larson and believed his "authentic 100% honest trait" was similar when he met him on the golf course, dirt tracks, or even a Cup garage. He continued:

I don't know if anyone is more comfortable being a badass racecar driver than Kyle Larson, I know that sounds weird... I'm trying to think of a personality trait but he is the quintessential racecar driver like AJ Foyt, put him on the wall. Al Unser put him on the wall, Rick Mears, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart. Kyle Larson put him on the wall as well, tough as nails."

Kyle Larson has made a name for himself in several motorsports disciplines in the current decade, such as stock-car, dirt track, sports-car racing, and most recently in the open-wheel circuit of the IndyCar series. The Rick Hendrick star driver is set to make another Indy 500 attempt on Sunday (May 25) for Arrow McLaren in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports.

"It's good for our sport": Kyle Larson opens up about his attempt at the second Indy 500

Last year, Kyle Larson attempted the iconic Memorial Day double of the Indy 500 race, followed by the Coca-Cola 600. However, it was marked as an unsuccessful attempt because of rain delays, which led to Larson failing to start the NASCAR Charlotte race.

As the HMS star gears up for another 1100 miles on May 25, he shared his thoughts on being the Cup Series points leader, making an open-wheel racing attempt in 'the greatest spectacle of racing'. He said, via speedwaydigest:

"I just think it’s really cool. I think it’s good for our team. I think it’s good for our sport. I think it’s good for racing that the Cup Series point leader is competing in the Indy 500 for the second year in a row. I would say last year was a goal of mine. This year I didn’t really think about it. But I do think it puts even more of a spotlight on us and our sport."

Kyle Larson sits at the top of the points table with three triumphs and will now prepare for NASCAR's All-Star race on Sunday, May 18, at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

