"Why can't you just race him": RCR's Andy Petree gives his take after heated post-race exchange with Sheldon Creed

Andy Petree has come out to express his frustration after both Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill faced elimination during the Xfinity Series race in Martinsville.

Tempers flared after the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools race at Martinsville Speedway. Richard Childress Racing (RCR) Vice President, Andy Petree, was spotted engaging in a heated exchange with driver Sheldon Creed.

The incident occurred in the aftermath of the Xfinity race that saw Creed, in his second-last race with RCR, being involved in a collision with teammate Austin Hill.

The collision proved particularly costly for Hill. The 29-year-old saw his race end prematurely with a DNF finish. It also meant that Hill was barred from a spot in the Championship 4 field ahead of the Xfinity Series season finale in Phoenix.

Following the race in Martinsville, Andy Petree took to the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to share his perspective on the incident. Petree highlighted the missed opportunity for both drivers, expressing frustration over their handling of the final corner.

"The problem I had was that they didn’t race off the last corner," Petree stated.

He emphasized that the incident ultimately denied both drivers a shot at the championship. Petree also believes that a different maneuver on the final corner could have altered the outcome for RCR.

Addressing the much-discussed video capturing his exchange with Creed, Petree said:

"Why can't you just race him off the corner?"

He believed that a different approach in that critical moment could have secured victory for Creed. Petree added:

“If he just raced off the corner, he wins, and I have no problem at all... It was actually a really good finish. But that last little move is what I was frustrated with. Now both cars are out of chance to race for the championship.”

Sheldon Creed is the most stupid driver Richard Childress ever had, says Team owner

Notably, Petree's sentiments were not the only ones to be aired publicly by RCR. Team owner Richard Childress himself did not mince words, labeling Sheldon Creed as the "most stupid driver he’s ever had."

Speaking to NBC Sports, Childress expressed his disappointment at Creed's actions. He asserted that they ran counter to the principles of teamwork.

Childress stated:

"I’ve had drivers drive for me before but nobody as stupid as Sheldon Creed. You don’t do that as a team player. What else do you want me to tell you?”

The Martinsville incident marks a regrettable end to the partnership between Sheldon Creed and RCR. With both parties now parting ways, it is hoped that a more fruitful season awaits them in the future.