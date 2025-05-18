Why did Justin Allgaier call Kyle Larson’s car ‘interesting’ before the All-Star Race?

Justin Allgaier filled in for Kyle Larson during the practice and qualifying session at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race. He mentioned that the #5 Chevrolet was "interesting" to drive and that it hit all the team's targets in the long run.

As Larson ran around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 practice and qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports put Justin Allgaier in his car to drive the Cup Series sessions at North Wilkesboro. After the sessions on Friday, he mentioned that Larson's car was reacting well with the track and was able to get on the target pace by lap 40. He further mentioned the chances of Larson winning the race, given that he will be able to make up the time.

"It's interesting, I feel like all ground faced, we were really good," Allgaier said. "When I look at lap 30, 40, our pace was right where we needed to be at. I think Kyle, getting here, having the opportunity to go for it, I think he's going to have a great shot at making the time up and get where he needs to be at."

Allgaier pilots the #7 Chevy for JR Motorsports full-time in the Xfinity Series. He is performing brilliantly this year with two wins and another six top 10 finishes in his bag.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson is attempting the second consecutive Double Duty this season, running both the Indy 500 at Indianapolis and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. His attempt failed last year as difficult weather conditions hampered his chances.

Kyle Larson gives his verdict after Indy 500 qualifying

Kyle Larson at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 109th running of the Indy 500 (Getty Images)

Larson wasn't amongst the fastest drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, however, he did manage to qualify for the race. While Alex Palou was the fastest driver on the track with a 233.043 mph, followed by Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden, Larson was down in 21st with a 231.326 mph.

While it wasn't a very promising pace, Kyle Larson mentioned that it was a good day "overall."

"We’re P21, so we’re in the race. After the first run, I was a little nervous we’d be one of the guys battling for the final spots. Obviously, we would have loved to have been in the Fast 12 again, but overall, a good day; we got two runs in," he said.

At the same time, he also stated that while the car was comfortable enough to ride, it was a bit worse compared to the 2024 car.

"It was fairly comfortable, just slightly less comfortable than what I felt last year in qualifying. I just got a little bit of a free moment into (Turn) 2 on the last lap, but other than that, I felt pretty balanced. I was happy with that. Obviously, with the balance it comes with a little bit lack of speed, but I didn’t crash and that was a plus,” Larson added.

Kyle Larson had qualified in fifth place for the 2024 Indy 500 and grabbed the Rookie of The Year Award for the same.

