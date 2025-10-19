Why Justin Allgaier and JR Motorsports aren't rushing to name his next crew chief after Jim Pohlman's exit

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier touched upon the exit of crew chief Jim Pohlman and revealed that the team was not rushing to find a replacement. Speaking about it ahead of the Talladega Xfinity Series race, Allgaier stated that the goal was to qualify for the final round before deciding on the next crew chief.JR Motorsports, in a recent statement, revealed that Pohlman, Allgaier's long-time crew chief, will part ways with the driver at the end of the season. As a result, the driver and the team required a new crew chief.However, for JRM and Allgaier, it was not an immediate concern as the #7 driver wanted to qualify for the season-ending Phoenix race. Speaking about this, here's what he told renowned NASCAR journalist, Kelly Crandall, on X:&quot;We wait till Phoenix to start talking about, just because I feel like I always wanted our group to stay in the picture. This obviously (exit of Jim Pohlman) had to be announced because there had been too many people involved, from manufacturer standpoint, to team's standpoint, contracts and all these things, we needed to get these out there.&quot;&quot;Because I think it was more of a distraction when it wasn't announced. That being said, I think, I'll probably be in a little bit of a different situation. We have great crew chiefs within our shop. As of right now, we don't have a full-time crew chief opportunity at the moment, so we have to look internally as much as we do externally. I think we have some time and I think getting to Phoenix was more important,&quot; he further added.Notably, Justin Allgaier qualified for the final race at the Phoenix Raceway, thanks to a third-place finish at the Talladega race. The JRM driver had a +44 point cushion going into the Talladega Xfinity race, and as a result, he qualified for the Championship 4 round along with his teammate, Connor Zilisch.Justin Allgaier reacted to Jim Pohlman's departureJustin Allgaier's crew chief, Jim Pohlman, will leave JR Motorsports and join Richard Childress Racing to crew chief two-time Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch. Speaking about how he interacted with Pohlman once he came to know about the offer, here's what the #7 driver said:Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, pits during the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway - Source: Getty&quot;I'm super happy for him and this opportunity, after what we've been able to accomplish together on the racetrack. I would say that had we not won a championship last year it would have been a lot harder for me going into this final stretch of the Playoffs, but I feel like what he's (Pohlman) brought to this team and what we've been able to accomplish, we sat down and he told me what was available and I told him he'd be crazy not to take it.&quot; (via speedwaydigest.com)In Championship 4, Justin Allgaier will have to compete against his teammate, Connor Zilisch, who has been in stellar form this season. Despite this being his rookie season, Zilisch picked up 10 wins and is the hot favorite to win the championship.