Why does Kyle Larson's car feature Rick Hendrick's wife Linda's name at Martinsville?

Kyle Larson's #5 Chevrolet Camaro, adorned in a striking red paint scheme, features a special decal for this weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway. The decal serves as a tribute to the contributions and efforts of Linda Hendrick, the wife of team owner Rick Hendrick.

Hendrick Motorsports is commemorating the 40th anniversary of its inaugural Cup Series triumph at the half-mile oval in Martinsville this weekend. The milestone victory played a pivotal role, rescuing it from the brink of closure during its inaugural season.

Over the last four decades, Rick Hendrick's organization has evolved into the most successful team in NASCAR. Mrs. Hendrick has been an integral part of the organization since its inaugural win in 1984, making significant contributions to both the NASCAR team and the business operations.

To honor Linda Hendrick's contributions, Kyle Larson's #5 Chevy will feature her name on the passenger side of his car for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

The Hendrick Automotive Group shared a tribute to Mrs. Hendrick via a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that read:

"Martinsville is the perfect place to honor Mrs. Hendrick’s place in the Hendrick story for her contributions to both Hendrick Motorsports and the automotive business side. Mr. Hendrick and the entire Hendrick organization thank her for support since day one and win No. 1!"

The Hendrick Family has bittersweet memories associated with Martinsville Speedway.

While holding the record for the most NASCAR Cup Series wins (28) at the half-mile oval, the track is also associated with tragedy for Rick and Linda Hendrick as their son Ricky was among the ten people tragically killed in a plane crash in October 2004 en route to the track.

Kyle Larson emphasizes the significance of Martinsville for Hendrick Motorsports

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion emphasized the special significance Martinsville Speedway held for Hendrick Motorsports. He added that he was wary of its importance before joining the team in 2021.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Kyle Larson opened up about Martinsville Speedway:

"I understood the significance of Martinsville long before I ever got to Hendrick Motorsports. You could see it when any of their teams won, what that place meant to them."

"So when I got to come to Hendrick Motorsports, I knew about Martinsville and all that, and I hoped that I would win there someday to add to the legacy there," he added.

Kyle Larson has self-admittedly struggled at the track but surprised many by securing a victory in the Spring race at Martinsville last year.

With Hendrick Motorsports celebrating its 40th anniversary and aiming for its 305th victory, Larson is eager to replicate his success this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

