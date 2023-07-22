Why was the NASCAR ARCA Series race postponed?

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series is racing at Pocono Raceway this weekend. The race, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, was postponed to Saturday morning (22.07.23) after a rain shower just before the green flag on Friday.

The green flag for the race will fly at 8:30 a.m. E.T. on Saturday morning, with Dean Thompson leading the field. Even driving as a part-time driver in the series, Thompson is having a very good season so far.

He has had three top ten finishes, out of which two are second-place finishes, one at Kansas Speedway and the other at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jesse Love, Thompson's teammate and the current ARCA Menards Series points leader, will start next to him on the outside of the front row. Connor Mosack, Jake Finch, and Andres Perez de Lara make up the top five starters.

Tomorrow morning's Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 will be broadcast on FS1 and FloRacing to start a jam-packed day of racing at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 - Qualifying

NASCAR Saturday Schedule at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway will hold three different NASCAR races and a qualifying session on Saturday. The NASCAR ARCA Series, which was scheduled for Friday, will take place Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. E.T.

The NASCAR Truck and Xfinity races will take place on Saturday, followed by the Cup Series qualifying session, which will take place on Sunday.

The Saturday schedule is as follows:

Note: All times mentioned are in E.T.

12 p.m. | Truck Series race

2:35–3:20 p.m. | Cup practice

3:20–4:20 p.m. | Cup qualifying

5:30 p.m. | Xfinity race

Where to watch

Catch all the live action from the Truck Series and Xfinity Series on Motorracing Network or Siriussmall NASCAR radio.

Watch the Cup Series practice and qualifying on the USA Network or the NBC Sports App.