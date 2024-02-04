Why was the NASCAR Busch Light Clash preponed to Saturday? Real reason explored

The NASCAR Busch Light Clash was moved to Saturday night because of the threat of unprecedented weather in Los Angeles. This also affected the NASCAR Mexico Series which was originally to be held on Sunday. It was rescheduled to run right after the Busch Light Clash event.

After rescheduling the event, the Heat Races and the Last Chance Qualifiers were also withdrawn. The top 22 positions in the starting lineup, which are determined by these events, were set by driver points at the end of the 2023 season.

The official statement from NASCAR read,

"Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night."

"Thanks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Public Safety for their partnership and support to make the schedule adjustment for tonight’s event to ensure a safe experience for fans, competitors, and staff."

"We understand weather conditions may worsen as the day progresses, so we encourage fans to make decisions in the best interest of safety. We appreciate our fans, partners, and everyone associated with this event on this unprecedented event."

A forecast of the tough weather in Los Angeles was the main factor for the change in the event, which led to a series of rescheduling. While it might have been an inconvenience to many, NASCAR also issued a warning regarding the safety concerns of the spectators.

Denny Hamlin marks his fourth victory at the 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash

Denny Hamlin emerged victorious in the 150-lap race at the LA Memorial Coliseum, racing for Joe Gibbs Racing. Following him up were Kyle Busch and 2023 Cup Series winner Ryan Blaney.

Ty Gibbs was able to take the lead from Denny Hamlin on the 50th lap. The latter had been leading the race after overtaking Joey Logano on the third lap of the race. A late restart in the race, with 10 laps to go, gave Hamlin the chance to take the lead back.

There was another restart on the final lap of the race after Gibbs' crash. Hamlin was still leading. A two-lap overtime gave him enough margin to win the event.

This marked his fourth Busch Light Clash victory after his earlier wins in 2006, 2014, and 2016. He will continue to race in the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the 2024 NASCAR season.