Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is one of the most accomplished drivers to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is also currently the best Ford driver in NASCAR’s top series.

The 32-year-old started his full-time NASCAR Cup Series career in 2009 and has since scored 31 wins, 255 top-10 finishes, and 26 poles in 504 Cup starts.

Joey Logano entered the NASCAR Cup Series with huge hopes. Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Randy LaJoie gave him the nickname 'Sliced Bread', because he thought that he would be one of the best stock car drivers ever. A few years later, it turned out to be true when he won his first Cup Series championships in 2018, followed by 2022.

The 32-year-old won only one race in his first three seasons, continuously struggling to put on a consistent performance. His sluggishness came as the term 'Sliced Bread' stuck to the driver as he was supposed to be the best thing since sliced bread.

“We were the favorite from Daytona” – Joey Logano after winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship

With a dominating performance, Joey Logano won the season-finale race at Phoenix Raceway. He beat four other drivers to clinch the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. After winning the second title, he revealed the reason that made him the champion, which was his self-belief that he and his #22 Team Penske team can do it.

“I knew going into this thing that we’re going to win the championship. I told the guys we were the favorite from Daytona, and we truly believed it, and that’s the difference. I had a good team with a bunch of confidence, and we had all the reason in the world to be confident. I’ve never been truly this ready for a championship race, and yeah, we did it, man. I can’t believe it.”

The #22 driver scored four wins, 11 top-five, 17 top-10s, as well as led 784 laps and won the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum event in the 2022 season.

Watch Joey Logano and his #22 Team Penske Ford team in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

