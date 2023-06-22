Why are NASCAR Cup Series drivers not allowed to race in Xfinity at the Chicago street race?

Stock car racing's first ever foray onto the streets of Chicago, Illinois, will see NASCAR Cup Series cars and drivers race around a track set in a bustling metropolis for the first time in history. The Chicago City Street Race has been aptly named after one of the city's attractions, Grant Park. Grant Park 220 will be a unique event for fans of the sport all over the world.

Racing on a 2.2-mile-long track built for the Next Gen Cup cars to attack at full pace, 12 corners await the drivers before the series crowns its first ever street race winner.

The event is designed and formulated to showcase the sport to a wider audience. This will also create a diverse schedule over the course of the year.

The Chicago City Street Race has joined the likes of North Wilkesboro and the Food City Dirt Race on the 2023 calendar. With several road courses and short races seeing drivers get in extra practice by running Xfinity Series races, the governing body has banned Cup Series drivers from double duty in Chicago.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup drivers won't be allowed to race in the Xfinity Series race on the Chicago Street Course (some might have wanted for the extra track time). But there will be no restriction as far as Cup drivers in a truck for North Wilkesboro. Cup drivers won't be allowed to race in the Xfinity Series race on the Chicago Street Course (some might have wanted for the extra track time). But there will be no restriction as far as Cup drivers in a truck for North Wilkesboro.

With the Xfinity Series running at the same track layout ahead of the Cup Series, the governing body aims to eliminate any unfair advantage gained by a driver who runs double duty.

There are no restrictions on running the Craftsman Truck Series. The third nationwide series does not race on the streets of Chicago in the coming weeks.

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicago

Justin Marks, co-owner of the Trackhouse Racing team fielding Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in the NASCAR Cup Series, will be seen trying the action from behind the wheel in Chicago.

The upcoming Street Race in Downtown will see the Cup Series as well as the Xfinity Series run on the streets for the first time in the sport's history.

The Loop 121 will see the former Xfinity Series winner behind the wheel of the #10 Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Kaulig Racing. Elaborating on his decision to go racing in Chicago, Marks said:

“It’s very difficult to retire as a racecar driver, I’ve got a lot of experience on street courses, so when NASCAR announced it was going to Chicago, I just felt like I really had to be a part of that experience."

The Chicago City Street Race weekend kicks off on July 1, 2023, with the Xfinity Series race, followed by the Cup Series race the next day.

