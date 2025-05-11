Why NASCAR disqualified Layne Riggs after Kansas runner-up? Explained

NASCAR disqualified Front Row Motorsports' Truck driver Layne Riggs from the Kansas race after failing a post-race inspection. He had finished second on the track, but dropped to the bottom after failing the inspection.
Riggs' #34 was a strong contender for the victory at Kansas earlier, pushing the truck competitively through the field. He shared a battle with Carson Hocevar for the victory, but finished in second place. Overall a strong weekend for Front Row Motorsports; however, it ended rather disappointingly for him and the crew.
Failing a post-race inspection, NASCAR authorities deemed his truck to be unfit for the race after breaching section 14.4.9.A.3 of the NASCAR rulebook, which refers to the vehicle's bed cover.
"Bed cover material must be strong enough to prevent the cover from deflecting or sagging and must be sealed around the perimeter of all bed panels while the vehicle is in competition," the statement read.
This was a tough end for Layne Riggs. He is currently in his second full-time Truck Series season, and this is his second disqualification as well after his Atlanta in 2024. Rest, he has been competing strongly in the series. Last year, he won two consecutive races along with eight other top-10 finishes. He has been showcasing a similar performance this season, delivering strong finishes for the team.
Layne Riggs makes bold prediction about his career after Kansas race
As mentioned, Layne Riggs shared a battle with Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar during the race. As the white flag was waved to indicate the race's final lap, Riggs closed up on Hocevar, and the two made contact with the wall, which could have ended the race for both. However, they managed to continue, and Hocevar took the chequered flag.
Talking to the media after the race, Laybe Riggs claimed that Hocevar was "mad" at him for the bump and flipped him off after coming to the chequered flag. However, Riggs takes it as a positive, mentioning that his performance against the Cup Series driver gives him hope of getting into the tier 1 series in the future.
"He won the race, and you know, I think he was mad at me," Layne Riggs claimed (via On3). I think he flipped me off all the way down the frontstretch coming to the checkered, but how can you be mad when you win the race, right? But it’s all good. It’s great to race with them Cup guys, and I think that just proves that I’m going to be there one day."
Riggs races for Kaulig Racing's #11 car in the Xfinity Series, piloting it for three races. He had an impressive top-10 finish and two more within the top-20.
