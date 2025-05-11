Why NASCAR disqualified Layne Riggs after Kansas runner-up? Explained

NASCAR disqualified Front Row Motorsports' Truck driver Layne Riggs from the Kansas race after failing a post-race inspection. He had finished second on the track, but dropped to the bottom after failing the inspection.

Ad

Riggs' #34 was a strong contender for the victory at Kansas earlier, pushing the truck competitively through the field. He shared a battle with Carson Hocevar for the victory, but finished in second place. Overall a strong weekend for Front Row Motorsports; however, it ended rather disappointingly for him and the crew.

Failing a post-race inspection, NASCAR authorities deemed his truck to be unfit for the race after breaching section 14.4.9.A.3 of the NASCAR rulebook, which refers to the vehicle's bed cover.

Ad

Trending

"Bed cover material must be strong enough to prevent the cover from deflecting or sagging and must be sealed around the perimeter of all bed panels while the vehicle is in competition," the statement read.

This was a tough end for Layne Riggs. He is currently in his second full-time Truck Series season, and this is his second disqualification as well after his Atlanta in 2024. Rest, he has been competing strongly in the series. Last year, he won two consecutive races along with eight other top-10 finishes. He has been showcasing a similar performance this season, delivering strong finishes for the team.

Ad

Layne Riggs makes bold prediction about his career after Kansas race

As mentioned, Layne Riggs shared a battle with Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar during the race. As the white flag was waved to indicate the race's final lap, Riggs closed up on Hocevar, and the two made contact with the wall, which could have ended the race for both. However, they managed to continue, and Hocevar took the chequered flag.

Ad

Ad

Talking to the media after the race, Laybe Riggs claimed that Hocevar was "mad" at him for the bump and flipped him off after coming to the chequered flag. However, Riggs takes it as a positive, mentioning that his performance against the Cup Series driver gives him hope of getting into the tier 1 series in the future.

"He won the race, and you know, I think he was mad at me," Layne Riggs claimed (via On3). I think he flipped me off all the way down the frontstretch coming to the checkered, but how can you be mad when you win the race, right? But it’s all good. It’s great to race with them Cup guys, and I think that just proves that I’m going to be there one day."

Riggs races for Kaulig Racing's #11 car in the Xfinity Series, piloting it for three races. He had an impressive top-10 finish and two more within the top-20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.