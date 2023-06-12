Why was the NASCAR Garage 56 termed as ‘Le Monster’ at the 24 hours of Le Mans?

NASCAR's participation at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans has proven the stock car racing series' capabilities to the world. Returning to the famed circuit and endurance event in France after an astounding 47 years, the #24 Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Hendrick Motorsports managed to finish in an overall P39 this year.

The iconic endurace spectacle is one of the most highly-regarded races in the world of motorsports, with several different classes of cars racing on the same track for 24 hours straight.

While the blue Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was seen driving on the track, it did not officially compete with either of the three classes on the track. Entered as a special Garage 56 'Innovative Car' entry, the seventh generation Cup Series car was adapted to run on the 8.4-mile-long track.

Grassomaniac @Grassomaniac The #garage56 NASCAR at this year's #LeMans24 has to be one of the loudest racing cars I've ever heard at a track! Absolutely brutal, I'm in love! The #garage56 NASCAR at this year's #LeMans24 has to be one of the loudest racing cars I've ever heard at a track! Absolutely brutal, I'm in love! https://t.co/IpY62Aa2G2

Worlds apart in terms of form, size and sound from the prototype Hypercars and LMDh cars, as well as a different approach to a sports car than the LMGTE AM class, the stock car was as unique during the event this year as it was in 1976. So different in fact, that the locals back in the day gave it the nickname 'Le Grande Monster'.

All of the above held true for this year's event as well as the NASCAR V8 sang out in a sea of other cars unable to be even heard over its thunderous rumble. The nickname seemed to stand the test of time, returning as 'Le Monster' in 2023.

Amazon Prime Video to come out with a NASCAR Garage 56 documentary

NASCAR's appearance at the 100th 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be the subject of a documentary recently green-lit by Amazon's Prime Video. With a behind the scenes look into the program, including the gruelling 24 hours of racing in the actual event, the documentary will showcase the stock car racing milestone with the help of NASCAR Studios.

While no official release dates have been announced for the documentary, fans can be sure of seeing their favourite drivers on the screen as well. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, F1 World Champion Jenson Button and Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller will also feature in the documentary.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Cup Series will be on a break this weekend before returning to Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 25, for the Ally 400.

