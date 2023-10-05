Why did NASCAR leave Iowa Speedway? Exploring the real reason ahead of 2024 return

NASCAR fans and racing enthusiasts were left scratching their heads when the Series decided to leave the Iowa Speedway in 2019. The sudden departure of this midwest racetrack raised questions about the reasoning behind such a move.

However, as we approach 2024, there's a buzz of anticipation as the NASCAR Cup Series is set to make its debut at the Iowa Speedway. However, the question remains: what factors led to its exclusion from NASCAR Series (Truck and Xfinity) altogether?

One of the main reasons was NASCAR'S aim to streamline its schedule, optimize track locations, and enhance the experience for fans. As part of this process, some tracks, including Iowa Speedway, were temporarily removed from the NASCAR Series calendar.

Another contributing factor was the need for renovations and upgrades to meet NASCAR's evolving standards. During its absence from the circuit, Iowa Speedway underwent improvements to ensure it could meet all the requirements for hosting top-tier NASCAR events.

These enhancements promise an exhilarating and safer racing experience for both drivers and fans alike.

Now that NASCAR is getting ready for its return to Iowa in 2024, fans can eagerly anticipate a better and more thrilling racing season ahead. The brief absence provided an opportunity for growth and progress, ensuring that Iowa remains a fixture in the NASCAR schedule for years to come.

Following financial challenges in the early 2010s, NASCAR took ownership of the track in 2013. However, it wasn't until now that they decided to include a Cup Series race in their schedule at the Iowa Speedway.

Situated approximately 40 miles to the east of Des Moines, the track has primarily focused on hosting IndyCar races and the developmental ARCA series in recent years.

It currently has a seating capacity of around 25,000, with the potential to add temporary seating to accommodate more fans.

Fans' demands for more short tracks in the racing mix amplified says Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's senior vice president

The choice to include Iowa Speedway came about after negotiations with Formula 1 race promoters in Montreal fell through, resulting in no 2024 race weekend agreement.

According to Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's senior vice president of racing development and strategy, as reported on NASCAR.com:

"We’re excited to be heading to Iowa Speedway, the first time in what will be the 76-year history that we’ve had a (Cup) race at Iowa Speedway, and the first time in a long time that we’ve had a (Cup) race in the state of Iowa, so we’re excited to get there."

We talk a lot about the racing product and what that looks like, and we hear from a lot of our fans who would like to see more short tracks. And then we also hear how good intermediate racing is with this Next Gen car. And I think Iowa in a lot of ways shows both the short track as well as an intermediate race track in the way that it races. I’m so excited to see it on the schedule.”

Although there was initial excitement in the NASCAR community regarding the prospect of racing in Montreal, that excitement has dwindled. As a result, Iowa has emerged as the preferred alternative for a new addition to the 2024 schedule.