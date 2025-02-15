Why was Parker Kligerman’s Daytona win invalid? Exploring the NASCAR star’s disqualification

Recently, Parker Kligerman celebrated his fourth Truck Series win at the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. However, the celebratory moment was short-lived as NASCAR disqualified the No. 75 Chevrolet Silverado for failing a post-race technical inspection.

Ad

After two eventful NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons with Big Machine Racing, Kligerman joined Henderson Motorsports for a part-time schedule in the Trucks for the 2025 season. While looking to start the season on a high note, the Westport, Connecticut native faced a major setback soon after being awarded the Fresh From Florida 250 race trophy at the famed oval track.

Kligerman was stripped of his Daytona win when Henderson's machine did not meet the height as the Silverado was too low on both sides of the rear. Moreover, in his stead, Tricon Garage driver and the 2024 Truck Series runner-up Corey Heim punched himself for the playoff after battling Kligerman in a chaotic last lap at the 2.5-mile asphalt track.

Ad

Trending

A post by Daytona Beach News-Journal on X wrote:

"Corey Heim won the NASCAR Truck race Friday at Daytona International Speedway after original winner Parker Kligerman failed height inspection."

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, Heim acknowledged the adversity of the situation following a confirmed spot for the post-season. This win for Heim was his 12th Truck win in the last four years of his NASCAR career.

"There is another level to it": Corey Heim makes his feelings known after benefitting from Parker Kligerman's misery

The No. 11 Toyota driver for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim, shared his honest thoughts after he got the advantage of Parker Kligerman's misfortune in the first race of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

Ad

After NASCAR's hard-hitting news, the 22-year-old Heim opened up on capitalizing on the aftermath of the post-race inspection. In a conversation via Motorsports.com, Heim said:

"Well, it is my first time having this kind of scenario happening either way, so certainly glad to be on the right side of it. Shocked to learn of his sudden ascendency to first place. "It sucks for Parker [Kligerman] and those guys. It seemed like they put themselves in a position at the right time to win the race, but obviously, there is another level to it after the race. Grateful to be in the spot to take advantage of that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After NASCAR's ruling on Parker Kligerman's post-race inspection, the new top-five finishers now comprise Corey Heim in the top spot, Gio Ruggiero in the second followed by Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, and Spire Motorsports driver Justin Haley in the fifth.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Truck Series will return for the second race of its schedule for the Fr8 208 event at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"