Why Pitbull wanted to be a NASCAR team owner

American rapper Pitbull is one of the most popular musical artists in the world, but it was a 1990 movie about NASCAR that sparked his interest in racing.

Widely known as "Mr. Worldwide," Pitbull is now a team co-owner of Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will feature Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez.

NASCAR’s newest team owner addressed his love for the sport during NASCAR Media Day on Tuesday. He became interested in the sport, he said, after watching the 1990 movie "Days of Thunder" starring Tom Cruise.

“I always wanted to be a team owner no matter the sport. I’ve been a fan of NASCAR since the movie Days of Thunder. I heard about Daniel 10 years ago,” Pitbull said.

Pitbull, who will serve as grand marshal of the 63rd Daytona 500, partnered with former driver and NASCAR team owner Justin Marks to form Trackhouse Racing. The team says its mission is about more than just racing.

“It’s about pushing boundaries. It’s about winning in America’s communities and empowering our youth and giving a voice to the unheard,” Marks said in a video on the team’s website.

“This is bigger than sponsorships, this is a movement,” Pitbull said Tuesday. “Everybody loves a fast car and a great story.”

Advertisement

Marks and Suarez both spoke Monday about what it’s like to be around one of the world’s most famous musical stars.

On what it has been like around Pitbull, Justin Marks really commands a room, really passionate about the artist's mission. The mission from Marks aligned that it felt so simple and he has been involved in asking questions. #NASCAR — Marty Czekala (@MartyCzekala) February 2, 2021

You may also like: Best new NASCAR driver-team combos for 2021