Why did Ray Ciccarelli leave NASCAR? Real reason behind driver quitting explored

Ray Ciccarelli, a NASCAR Truck Series driver, drew a lot of attention online after making comments regarding his racing career on his Facebook page. Following NASCAR's prohibition on Confederate flags in all races, Ciccarelli announced his retirement from racing after the 2020 season.

He stated that he does not support kneeling during the national anthem or "taken people right to fly whatever flag they love."

Ciccarelli faced a lot of outrage online for his statements, and as a result, he deactivated his Twitter and Facebook accounts. He talked about why he sent the message and the outrage it elicited in an interview with Toby Christie.

Ciccarelli stated in the interview that his genuine views were distorted. He also maintains that he was not in favor of the Confederate flag.

"I don’t like the fact that I was misconstrued about defending the Confederate flag. Because in no way shape or form was I defending the Confederate flag," he said.

He continued:

"Everything I was saying was the fact that I understand both sides’ feelings toward the flag. My viewpoint, all I was trying to say is how do you take (the flag) from one group and help support the group that it offends and then what do you do to the group that you took it from? Now, they get outraged."

Despite the fact that his wife and family have been "attacked and abused on social media," Ciccarelli says he doesn't regret sending the tweet. He only wishes his argument had come through more clearly.

In terms of whether he'll truly give up racing in NASCAR, Ciccarelli wasn't as adamant in this interview and replied with "TBA."

RWR's Zane Smith will compete in the NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) said on Wednesday that Cody Ware's replacement, 23-year-old Zane Smith, will pilot their No. 51 Ford in Sunday's Cup race. Smith has made 11 Xfinity Series starts as well, with his best result (twice) coming in fifth place with JR Motorsports.

Ware was arrested on Monday in Iredell County, North Carolina, on accusations of felony assault by strangulation (inflicting serious injury) and misdemeanor assault on a female. NASCAR have since placed him on indefinite suspension.

For Smith, this will be his fourth Cup series start. He raced this season in Daytona and Phoenix with Front Row Motorsports after making his debut in 2022 at Gateway with RFK Racing. His best placing in the Daytona 500 this year was 13th.

The Huntington Beach, California native has made 75 truck starts in his career and has nine victories. This includes two this year at Daytona and Circuit of the Americas, 28 top-fives, and 50 top-10 finishes. He has also taken home two pole positions.

