Why is Rockingham Speedway up for sale? Track length and other details explored

Rockingham Speedway is officially up for sale, just weeks after hosting two successful NASCAR races for the first time in years. The property is being listed by CBRE Group, and a buyer is expected to be chosen by July 1, 2025. Track owner Dan Lovenheim confirmed the sale and said the time is right to hand over the reins to someone who can take the historic venue further.

The move comes shortly after Rockingham Speedway welcomed back NASCAR’s Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series. The events were held on April 18 and 19, respectively, marking the first Xfinity race at the track since 2004 and the first Truck Series visit since 2013.

Fans packed the stands, and drivers praised the track’s racing surface, which was repaved less than three years ago. The weekend was seen as a turning point for the venue, which had struggled for years to stay active.

Rockingham Speedway, also known as “The Rock,” is a 1.017-mile D-shaped oval located in North Carolina. It features 22-degree banking in turns 1 and 2, and 25 degrees in turns 3 and 4. The straightaways have 8 degrees of banking.

The return of NASCAR was made possible by a partnership between Rockingham Properties LLC and Track Enterprises. The effort was backed by NASCAR and supported through federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In total, $12 million was invested into the track, including $9 million from state money linked to the federal Build Back Better Act. That investment helped restore the facility and bring major racing back to the area.

Despite the success of the April races and over $1.6 million in revenue from weekly events this year, the decision to sell is rooted in long-term goals. Lovenheim bought the track in 2018 when it was in poor shape and helped bring it back to life. He said he has taken the project as far as he can and wants someone with more resources to take over.

"We’ve basically taken it in first gear as far as we can go, building it out, getting it ready for bigger and better hands," Lovenheim said (via The Charlotte Observer). "And the time is right to pass the baton to someone who can take it farther than we can."

While Rockingham has made a big comeback, keeping it running and growing will require more investment. Many believe that with further improvements, it could be ready to host a NASCAR Cup Series race in the future.

What did the NASCAR President say about Rockingham Speedway's return to the sport?

NASCAR President Steve O'Donnell had shared his thoughts on Rockingham Speedway’s big return during Easter weekend. The event, which featured both the Xfinity and Truck Series, drew a huge crowd and strong TV numbers.

The Saturday Xfinity race was a sellout, with 25,000 fans in attendance. It also drew over 1 million TV viewers, making it the second-most-watched Xfinity race ever at the track. O'Donnell, who was recently promoted to president, praised the strong fan response and the track’s comeback.

He told The Charlotte Observer that NASCAR was happy with how the weekend went. While many fans are already asking for a Cup Series race at Rockingham, O'Donnell said he wants to focus on keeping the Xfinity and Truck Series there for now.

“(I'd) love to keep it as an Xfinity Series and Truck Series staple, and maybe bring in more Cup drivers to race that weekend,” O'Donnell shared. "You never know what the future holds beyond that.”

These comments show that NASCAR is keeping its options open, and Rockingham Speedway could once again host regular events if the momentum continues.

