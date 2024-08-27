“Why are you doing that? So mean!”: John Hunter Nemechek and wife Taylor battle it out on pickleball court

After a tough weekend at Daytona, John Hunter Nemechek unwinded with his wife Taylor. The Front Row Motorsports driver, who got spun on the last lap in Daytona as he was vying for the lead, has shared a video on social media of the couple playing pickleball.

The clip showed the couple eagerly vying for victory. Initially, it seemed Taylor had the upper hand, but during the game, she playfully accused John Hunter of being a bit too competitive.

Nemechek shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter). He captioned the video:

"Who took home the trophy?🏆 #pickleball"

In the video, John Hunter can be seen getting ready for the game, saying,

"Big game today, verse Taylor, who do you think is gonna win?"

As the game went on, John Hunter lobbed the ball cross-court, which sent Taylor hustling to the opposite end. Taylor then shouts,

"Why are you doing that? So mean!"

She then adds:

"We gotta stop filming this. We are going to wait till I get better. Let me warm up a little."

At the video's end, Taylor appears let down.

You can see the video of John Hunter and his wife Taylor below:

On the NASCAR front, Nemechek's recent race at Daytona saw him climb from the 31st position at the start to 25th in Stage 1 and 22nd in Stage 2, ultimately finishing 15th. His performance could have been even stronger had it not been for a late spin at Daytona International Speedway. The mishap occurred after making contact with Kyle Larson's #5 car, as Nemechek was fighting for the lead on Lap 164.

John Hunter Nemechek gives shoutout to #42 team for its hard work

Despite the late spin that set John Hunter Nemechek back in the pack, he made sure to express his gratitude to his team. He appreciated the efforts to elevate his car from the back of the pack to finish 15th.

On a post shared on X, Nemechek said:

"Our No. 42 @pyebarkerfire Toyota Camry XSE showed some speed today at @DAYTONA Despite a few setbacks, we managed to rally back into contention. Thanks to all my guys for all their hard work and all they do. Thought I made the right move coming to the white to try and win it and it didn’t workout. #teamtoyota #legacymotorclub"

The 27-year-old is 31st in the driver standings with 343 points. This season he's earned three top-10 finishes but also suffered five DNFs. The upcoming Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will be his final shot at making it into the playoffs.

With an average finish of 27.8 at Darlington Raceway of four starts and a single top-10 finish, it remains to be seen how Nemechek will fare. His best finish at this track was 9th place in 2020, driving the #38 car for Front Row Motorsports.

