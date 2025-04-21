Why is the wally commemorating Tony Stewart's NHRA 4-Wide Nationals victory different? 

Just a week ago, NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart bagged the exquisite “Wally”, thanks to his first NHRA win that came last weekend at the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Wally trophy, named after NHRA founder Wally Parks, is a prestigious keepsake awarded to the winners of NHRA national events.

However, unlike its usual bronze color, Stewart’s Wally was silver. According to an Instagram post by Tony Stewart Racing (tsrnitro), the revamped paint on the trophy was to commemorate NHRA’s 25th anniversary at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The caption read,

“Did you know? The @nhra #Vegas4WideNats celebrated their 25th anniversary at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, commemorated by a special Silver Wally.”

Tony Stewart is currently filling in for his wife, and Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett. Pruett gave birth to a son in November last year, and so, she has opted to temporarily stay away from the din and bustle of drag racing. 2025 marks his second year behind the wheel of his wife’s dragster.

“I feel like the first one is always the hardest one to win,” Tony Stewart said in a statement after winning at LVMS (via motorsport.com). “I feel like so many times when you're trying to win that first one, emotion gets in the equation and the nerves get in. Once you win that first one, everybody calms down because their demeanour is different.”

Stewart’s most recent victory against reigning world champion Antron Brown, Justin Ashley, and Jasmine Salinas placed him second in the driver standings, 16 points behind current points leader Shawn Langdon. He is now eyeing a back-to-back sweep at the Z-Max Dragway in Charlotte this weekend.

Leah Pruett sends a heartfelt message to Tony Stewart following his latest NHRA victory

Tony Stewart’s wife, Leah Pruett, was particularly moved when her husband was announced the official winner last Sunday, April 13. She posted several photos from the day on Instagram and in the caption, let her emotions flow.

“I felt pure joy for Tony, and an overwhelming wave of happiness for Neal and the team,” Pruett wrote. “I live and see the weight they both carry, the expectations they've managed, and the sacrifices we've all made behind the scenes.”

“This win represents everything: dedication, persistence, trust, guts, humility-and the power of leaders who never gave up on the bigger picture. I'm so proud of our @tsrnitro team. So proud of Tony,” she added.

Pruett also lauded crew chief Neal Strausbaugh for preparing Stewart’s race-winning car. As of today, Stewart is the only driver to have delivered wins in every professional racing discipline held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NASCAR, USAC, and now the NHRA; the Columbus, Indiana native has done it all.

