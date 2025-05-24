William Byron has commented on his new contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports. The two-time Daytona 500 winner recently signed a four-year extension with the team. The new deal ensures Byron will remain the driver of the iconic #24 Chevrolet through the end of the 2029 Cup Series.

Byron, who joined Hendrick Motorsports at the age of 18 in 2016 has rapidly ascended the NASCAR ranks. He was named the rookie of the year in 2018 and since amassed 14 career Cup victories, including back-to-back Daytona 500 victories (2024 and 2025) making him the youngest to ever do so. Byron has qualified for the playoffs in six consecutive seasons and has reached the Championship 4 in each of the past two years.

William Byron revealed that he was relieved to have signed the new contract. He said in his media availability (via Speedway Digest):

"I definitely wanted to be here, and really for me, just want to focus on winning races. That’s what it's all about at Hendrick Motorsports, and that's what I personally enjoy and want to be here to do. So, for me personally, I try to just kind of keep my head down this year and focus. I’m just really happy that it's done… it's a bit of a relief, I guess you could say, just to be able to focus on what we're doing here."

"We have a lot of goals to accomplish. So, yeah, we've had a couple really good years, but at the same time, I think that we all expect to continue to progress as a team and just kind of keep it going. So, yeah, I definitely felt like I was always going to be here. This is my home at Hendrick Motorsports, so it makes the most sense, for sure."

William Byron has delivered a strong start to the 2025 Cup Series, highlighted by his historic second consecutive Daytona 500 win in February. He held the top spot in the points standings for much of the start of the season, notably after a dominant performance at Darlington where he finished second but swept both the stages.

However, a disappointing result at Kansas Speedway where he only scored 13 points, Byron has slipped down to second with 434 points.

Rick Hendrick on William Byron's extension

Team owner Rick Hendrick praised Byron as “the real deal”, citing his combination of natural talent and an exceptional work ethic as key factors in the team’s decision to secure his future early in the 2025 silly season.

Byron’s recent success has reinforced his reputation as one of the sport’s elite drivers and a worthy successor to the iconic number once made famous by Jeff Gordon. He said in a press release:

"William is the real deal. What makes him so special is that he combines natural ability with an unrivaled work ethic. You see it in the great ones – the drivers who could get by on talent alone but choose to outwork everyone anyway. That’s William. On top of it all, he’s a person of high character and embraces his role as a leader. We’re proud to have him in our lineup and look forward to many more wins together."

Despite his impressive achievements, William Byron remains focused on even greater goals, particularly winning his first Cup Series championship. He credits the special bond within the #24 team, especially since partnering with crew chief Rudy Fugle in 2021, for their continued success.

