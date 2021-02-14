Create
Wild ride, big crash brings out Daytona red flag in Xfinity Series race 

Brandon Jones crashes, bring out a Daytona red flag in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Photo/Getty Images
Jeff Owens
ANALYST
Modified 14 Feb 2021, 05:38 IST
A Daytona red flag flew in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday when Brandon Jones took a wild ride through the grass and crashed at Daytona International Speedway.

Jones, driving the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won Stage 1 of the Xfinity Series race but was not so fortunate at the end of Stage 2. Jones was racing near the front of the pack when he got hit from behind, sending him on a wild ride off the track. Jones' car then spun back onto the track, where Cody Ware slammed into him, bringing out a Daytona red flag.

What brought out the Daytona red flag?

The wreck brought out a Daytona red flag that halted the race for about 15 minutes while NASCAR officials cleaned up fluid on the track.

Jones, 23, won three Xfinity Series races last year for Joe Gibbs Racing. He used drafting help from his three Gibbs teammates to charge to the front at the end of Stage 1 and swept past Riley Herbst to win the stage.

Brett Moffitt won Stage 2 just as Jones wrecked behind him, bringing out the Daytona red flag.

Brandon Jones spins through the grass in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona. Photo/Getty Images
"It was getting close to the end and I was getting left, so I was making some last-minute moves," Jones said. "It just didn't work out."
Published 14 Feb 2021, 05:38 IST
Joe Gibbs Racing
