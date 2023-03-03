Will 2021 NASCAR Xfinity champion Daniel Hemric race this weekend in Las Vegas?

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric will participate in Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The #11 driver has been cleared to drive after he suffered a knee injury the previous week.

Daniel Hemric was spotted walking on crutches in the rain-affected race at the Auto Club Speedway. The 32-year-old driver explained that he injured his knee in a training session late in the week.

Hemric elaborated on how he injured himself:

"In training, I planted my leg wrong and my knee folded up on me. It happened so late in the week on Thursday, got back on a plane on Friday and got out here, can’t have MRIs and all of that stuff done until I get back on the East coast on Monday or Tuesday, hopefully."

The 2021 Xfinity champion suffered a self-inflicted injury in the training session so late in the week that he couldn’t undergo an MRI scan or a checkup. The Kaulig Racing driver participated in the final race of the Auto Club Speedway with a bruised knee. The team made seat modifications to ensure a comfortable ride for him.

After racing at Fontana, the 37-year-old returned to North Carolina where he underwent a checkup. He was subsequently cleared to race in the upcoming race in Nevada.

NASCAR will return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Hemric will pilot the #11 Chevy Camaro with South Point Casino serving as the primary sponsor.

Continuing its long partnership with Kaulig Racing, the company will also be sponsoring the team's other two entries. Kyle Busch will drive the #11 alongside Chandler Smith in the #16.

NASCAR driver recollects the origins of his signature move

Kyle Busch drove down the victory lane after taking the checkered flag for the final race at the Auto Club Speedway. The ‘Rowdy’ treated the audience in the grandstand with his signature bow after the burnouts.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX And there it is. Take a bow, Kyle Busch (and RCR). And there it is. Take a bow, Kyle Busch (and RCR). https://t.co/DYzNPoG5vD

Busch revealed after the victory, early in his Xfinity career, that he came out of the smoke due to burnouts and couldn’t see the grandstands. After seeing the crowd, he felt the impulse to bow down as a magician does after a performance.

In a recent interview with NASCAR, Busch explained the origins of his victory celebration:

"I’m appearing out of the smoke, like I’m a magician. And being from Vegas and being a showman with the background of being from there, I was like, ‘OK, what do great performers do every time they have a great performance for the crowd?’ They come out and bow for the crowd and are getting applause for the end of the show, so that was kind of my idea."

He added:

"Do a big burnout, appear out of the smoke and do a big bow."

Kyle Busch will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in his home race, driving the #11 car for Kauling Racing.

Poll : 0 votes