2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has showcased enthusiasm for the upcoming Phoenix run as he reminisced about his title-winning race on the track.

The Shriners Children's 500 race will be hosted by the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 10, at 3.30 PM ET. A total of 36 drivers will be fighting for the best finish with the newly implemented short-track package on their stock cars.

One driver to look out for would be Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who secured his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series championship on the same one-mile oval in November 2023.

After a tough battle for a podium finish against Ross Chastain (who stood P1), Kyle Larson, and William Byron, the #12 Ford driver sealed the P2 spot, becoming the world champion, bagging 5,035 Cup Series points.

Ahead of his rerun at the Phoenix Raceway, Ryan Blaney, in a one-on-one discussion with motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass, revealed his thought process on going back to the championship-winning asphalt.

He said (via Fox Sports):

"I haven't thought too much about it. It will be nice to go back and kind of see it. I tested there in December, so that was kind of nice to go back shortly removed from the championship. It probably will bring back special memories that's for sure. ... It will be nice to go back."

Ryan Blaney reflects upon enthralling ride after Team Penske sealed consecutive Cup Series titles

In 2022, Joey Logano topped the season-ending NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at the Phoenix Raceway, earning his second NASCAR title. The #22 Ford driver held Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain at P2, who fell shy of just six points, sitting at 5034.

Next year, Blaney clinched his first NASCAR title and the second consecutive one for Team Penske as he sealed three wins, eight top-5s, 18 top-10s, and led 562 laps.

Following his exhilarating P2 finish and the subsequent championship at the 312-mile race, Ryan Blaney reflected upon his run as he opened up about his "unbelievable" year with the team. He said (via USA Today):

"Just so proud of this team. What an unbelievable year, what an unbelievable playoffs for us. To win back-to-back Cup titles for Mr. Penske, that's so special."

The Ohio native added:

"And to have my family here for my first Cup title, I got emotional in the car. I'm not a very emotional guy, but this was so cool. I can't wait to celebrate with my guys."