Will Chase Elliott follow teammate Kyle Larson in running the ‘Double’? HMS star weighs in

Chase Elliott answered a question on if he would look to follow his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, into attempting the historic Double. The Double involves running the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day on the Memorial Day weekend.

Elliott replied that he had very little interest in doing the same after he heard the news that Kyle Larson’s car was in a crash during practice for the Indy 500.

Elliott has delivered strong and consistent performances through the first 13 races of the season. He sits in fourth in the Cup Series Standings with 378 points, making him one of the top contenders for the playoffs as the season reaches the mid-point.

In his 12 starts, he has had three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes, with his average starting position being 15.33 and an average finish of 11.7. His best finish this season has been a fourth-place finish.

Chase Elliott said via ATYL Media on X:

"A little, but not much. You know, as they said earlier, they unfortunately had another crash today, which, you know, sucks, and I hope they can fix it. I don't really know how those cars work...So looking forward to keeping up with it hopefully next week. In between, yeah, running around on race day morning, but yeah, wish them the best and looking forward to keeping up."

Chase Elliott is one of the most popular and accomplished drivers of the current generation of NASCAR drivers. He is the son of the 1988 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Bill Elliott.

Chase made a mark in NASCAR by winning the 2014 Xfinity Series title and quickly rose through the ranks at Hendrick Motorsports. He took over the iconic #24 in 2016 before switching to #9, where he has become a championship contender.

Elliott’s breakthrough came in 2020 when he captured his first NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Chase Elliott insists NASCAR will “never make everybody happy” amid option tire dilemma

Chase Elliott recently shared his perspective on NASCAR’s ongoing “option tire” debate, emphasizing that it’s impossible to please everyone in the sport. Elliott acknowledged that while the new tire options introduced by Goodyear are “on to something”, any change in the sport inevitably leads to mixed reactions.

He said (via Dalton Hopkins on Frontstretch on X):

"I don't care. I'm good with whatever they want it to, man. Again, it's a super easy thing to say, and we'll do that, and somebody will have something to complain about after that. So you'll never make everybody happy, so just from my perspective, I think just making the most of what you got."

"Somebody's going to win, and the rest of everybody else is going to lose, and there'll be people pissed off about something, so just do your best."

Elliott’s pragmatic view is that the best approach is to make the most of what’s available.

