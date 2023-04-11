Will Chase Elliott return in NASCAR’s Martinsville race?

Chase Elliott has already missed six NASCAR Cup Series races after being ruled out for at least six races. However, his comeback is yet to be confirmed.

Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports hasn't raced in a NASCAR Cup Series race since the second race of the 2023 season at Auto Club Speedway in late February, as he suffered injuries less than a week later in a Colorado snowboarding accident before the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chase Elliott was ruled out of the race almost immediately, and he subsequently required a three-hour surgery for a broken left tibia. He was supposed to be out for "several weeks," and Hendrick Motorsports later estimated that he would be out for six races.

Elliott missed his sixth consecutive dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 9) night, with Josh Berry taking his place behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet.

While there is a sense that Elliott, whose team has already applied for him to receive a playoff waiver, will return as soon as he is medically cleared. The fact that this Sunday (April 16)'s race is at Martinsville Speedway, a brake-heavy track, raises the stakes even higher.

Furthermore, Rick Hendrick's team issued a six-week estimate after Elliott had already missed a race, thus he has only missed five races since.

There has also been no official update on Elliott's condition, and new information about his path to recovery has been scarce. Also, as everyone recovers differently, there is no certainty that he will return this week. The race the following Sunday is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway, which is completely the opposite of Martinsville Speedway in terms of braking.

Elliott's return appears to be imminent, which is wonderful news for fans of the sport's most popular driver.

Hendrick Motorsports provides an update on Chase Elliott's NASCAR Cup Series comeback

In Elliott's case, there has been an update on his condition. In response to a query from NBC Sports last weekend at Richmond, Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon discussed Elliott's six-week recuperation.

Jeff Gordon said on Chase Elliott’s potential return to NASCAR:

“I think that’s still the target. It’s a week-to-week thing based on his doctors and what they’re seeing and how the recovery is going.”

This is encouraging for Elliott, as the six-week recuperation time remains the goal. If it is a week-to-week issue, the 27-year-old driver's return appears to be coming sooner rather than later.

There is no set comeback date, but which race would make the most sense for a return? FOX Sports insider Bob Pockrass believes Elliott will return soon, but there is no indication that he will compete at Martinsville this weekend.

