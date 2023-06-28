Jimmie Johnson pulls out from NASCAR Chicago race after heartbreaking murder-suicide news about in-laws comes to light

Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra Janway received inconsolable news on Monday (June 27). The NASCAR legend's in-laws were killed in a reported murder-suicide along with their 11-year-old nephew.

The shocking news has rocked NASCAR fans around the world. As a result, Legacy Motor Club have revealed in their statement that the seven-time NASCAR champion will not be racing in the Chicago race on July 2.

The statement read:

"LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made."

Chandra Janway's mother, Terry, is suspected to have shot her 69-year-old husband Jack as well as her 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway. The police are currently investigating this incident as a murder-suicide and assert there's no threat to the community.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman has also released a statement about the chilling event, saying:

"It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved."

He added:

"I knew Dr. Janway. Dr Janway has worked on me, we’ve been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I’ve been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me.”

The mayor also reiterated the need to share their concerns with each other and keep a tab on one's mental health.

NASCAR release statement sharing condolences to Jimmie Johnson and family after horrific tragedy

After learning the saddening news and Jimmie Johnson's withdrawal, NASCAR have now released a statement sharing their condolences to the seven-time champion's family.

"We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

The Chicago race was set to be Jimmie Johnson's fourth NASCAR race this season. The seven-time champion previously raced in the Daytona 500, COTA, and the Coca-Cola 600 this year.

Dalton attended the Muskogee Public School, who have also released a statement about the incident.

"Muskogee Public Schools mourns the loss of Dalton Janway who died Monday night. Dalton was a fifth grade student at Sadler Arts Academy who was cherished by his teachers and fellow classmates. Our heart goes out to the entire Rougher community who knew him as a friend and classmate."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jimmie Johnson family in these tough times.

