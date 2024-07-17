Will NASCAR run 2024 playoff races with dual tire compounds? Elton Sawyer weighs in

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR's senior vice president of competition, opened up on the decision to use the option tire in the upcoming races. Sawyer, in his recent interview, revealed that the drivers could use both compounds at Richmond. However, he did not confirm if the decision remains the same for playoffs.

NASCAR used the two compounds of tire options at the All-Star race, and as per Sawyer, NASCAR has decided to do the same in the upcoming Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 11.

The introduction of dual compound tires would open up a number of strategies for teams to rely on and make the race more entertaining. The decision to allow this right at the closing stages of the regular season also makes things more exciting.

Sawyer, in his recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, said on this,

"We felt like we wanted to be aggressive. We talked about it for a couple of years now. As far as our short-track package, we tried some aero parts and pieces that didn't quite move the needle like we were hoping for. Tires have proven to do that."

While the decision to host the Richmond race with two compounds of tires remains settled, Sawyer revealed NASCAR's decision on the playoffs. In an interview, he said as per Bob Pockrass' X account,

"To be able to make those decisions to go for, I think you can never say never."

While Elton Sawyer did not exactly confirm the decision, at the same time, his words did not rule the possibility out. In all accords, one needs to wait and see how the Richmond race turns out in August before any official decision from NASCAR on playoffs.

NASCAR tire supplier Goodyear welcomed the Richmond decision

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) pit crew goes to work during the All Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR's long-time tire supplier Goodyear embraced the decision on option tires at Richmond. Stu Grant, General Manager of Goodyear's Global Race Tires Division unraveled now crew chiefs, drivers, NASCAR and Goodyear all came together to work on the wet weather tires following the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro.

"This whole option tire thing is pretty exciting strategy stuff for us and for the sport," Grant said. "The whole North Wilkesboro thing came together pretty quickly and we said, hey, let's give it a try. So we've got that data point — that's nice. We've got that data point, and now we just go forward."

The upcoming race at Richmond will allow teams to use two sets of option tires, along with six sets of regular prime tires.

