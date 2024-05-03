Kenny Wallace recently discussed Denny Hamlin's influence and Rusty Wallace's legacy in NASCAR, stating that the sport is different today compared to the era of the 1980s.

Denny Hamlin is currently one of the most competitive and popular drivers in the Cup Series. He has raced permanently since 2005 and continues to be one of the top drivers in the sport.

In a discussion on Wallace's YouTube channel, his co-presenter Charlie Marlow talked about Rusty Wallace's influence in NASCAR compared to Denny Hamlin. He said:

"I just think that your era, Rusty's era, the Dale senior era, it's so beloved. I mean Rusty Wallace is an iconic name, and I don't know if the drivers nowadays will ever match. I think Denny Hamlin is the best thing going, I think he's the most interesting person in NASCAR right now, I still don't feel like in terms of cache in terms of the world knowing these people, I don't think it's the same as Rusty and Dale Sr. and Mark Martin and the 80s and 90s." (7:59)

Kenny Wallace stated that the sport will likely not see a fandom like Rusty Wallace's or the general following for NASCAR back in the 1980s. He said:

"I gotta say that we will never see those iconic times ever again. Rusty Wallace could not walk down the street, Rusty Wallace and Dale Senor had to have sheriffs they had to have guards they had to have security when they would do autograph sessions.

"Now you get an autograph session it's over in one hour we had to shut our a autograph sessions off at two hours you had you had people lined up around these blocks I mean a mile long."(8:40)

Denny Hamlin has managed to win three races this season. Although he has a total of 54 Cup Series wins after his latest victory at Dover, he still hasn't won the championship.

Denny Hamlin reveals the goal before ending his NASCAR career

Racing for Joe Gibbs, Denny Hamlin recently revealed his aim to have 60 Cup Series victories before retiring from the sport.

Prior to the race at Dover Motor Speedway, the #11 Toyota driver got into a conversation with Frank Fleming on his YouTube channel. Discussing his career aspirations, Hamlin stated that although he has not managed to win the championship so far, he aims to have 60 victories in his bag before retiring. He said:

"I've avoided winning the championship somehow uh but they've changed the format so many times that it really comes down to winning One race uh which makes it pretty difficult. The sample size is pretty small uh but you know at this point in my career you know I'm trying to get to 60 wins before I retire." [3:00]

Hamlin's third victory at Dover this season takes his tally to 54 total career wins. Now, he is only six wins away from his career aspiration.