“Will be with us full time”: Amanda Wallace gives shoutout to Bubba Wallace’s official photographer after personal landmark

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda has hollered her husband's official photographer Nicolas Banda after the 22-year-old graduated from The University of Texas, Austin. Nicolas is heading toward his third season with Wallace and hustled during his college days to keep up with the demanding NASCAR schedule.

The Texas native has had an affinity for photography since middle school. From using his smartphone to capture portraits for leisure, to purchasing his first camera during high school, Banda discovered his passion for photography early on.

During weekdays, Nicolas went to college and during the weekends, he packed his bag and traveled with Wallace and his team to capture the Alabama native during the races. Moving forward, Banda has completed his graduation, and shared an update on his Instagram, outlining his eagerness to work with Bubba Wallace for a third straight season.

An excerpt from Banda's message read:

"The end of the beginning! Stoked to share that I’ll be moving to Charlotte, NC this week continuing to work at @prosportmgmt for my 3rd NASCAR season as social media/digital content manager for @bubbawallace & @chaseelliott9."

Nicolas' update caught Amanda's attention, and she acknowledged him as Bubba Wallace's "full-time" photographer. She posted the celebratory message on her Instagram, tagging Nicolas and writing:

"Proud of @banda.tx. FINALLY graduated college and will be with us full time 🤪 he's been hustling the last few years doing college full time and traveling the NASCAR schedule on the weekends 😅😅"

Amanda Wallace on Instagram

Bubba Wallace lauded Nicolas' "legit" work during the latter's first year with him

Nicolas kicked off his photography passion by clicking pictures for his friends, editing videos, and indulging himself in a similar line of work. When he was a junior in high school, Banda used his pocket money savings to buy his first-ever camera, a Canon T6i.

Since then, Bubba Wallace's photographer has produced outstanding work for his college football events, attracting the attention of numerous key players in the industry and increasing his clientele significantly.

During his first piece of work for Wallace in 2022, Banda managed the social media side, posted a few pictures from his trip to North Carolina during the summer, and tagged the 23XI Racing driver.

Wallace was quick to note Banda's work and didn't hold back from praising him (via X):

"Nico BANDAAAAAAAA. I feel like that’s how I HAVE to say his last name. He’s legit, good work kid👊🏾," the #23 Toyota driver wrote.

Expand Tweet

To date, Nicolas Banda has collaborated with notable people and organizations. This includes NASCAR, logistics magnate FedEx, 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, Apple-owned music company Beats by Dre, Chase Elliott, and many more.