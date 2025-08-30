William Byron avoids disastrous start to the playoffs at Darlington

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 30, 2025 19:16 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond - Source: Imagn
William Byron (24) shakes hands with fans during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.- Source: Imagn

William Byron, the NASCAR driver, avoided a major wreck before he could form the field for the Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying on Saturday, August 30. The Hendrick Motorsports driver almost ran into Chris Buescher during the qualifying session for the race at Darlington Raceway.

Ad

Regular season champion William Byron was leaving Turn 2 early, as one of the first on the 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers, and was forced to deal with a sudden roadblock. Josh Berry was no problem, but Chris Buescher continued to appear, and by the time Byron came through, he was in the middle of the racing line in front of the No. 24 Chevrolet. Byron suddenly slackened to avoid collision, and Buescher stepped aside the instant he understood what was occurring.

Ad
Trending

However, William Byron escaped the catastrophic beginning of the 2025 NASCAR playoffs at Darlington by finishing 11th fastest in qualifying for the Cook Out Southern 500. With a lap of 29.025 seconds, Byron was able to protect himself in a competitive position on the grid as opposed to deep in the field, a position that may have placed him in early trouble at the notoriously difficult circuit. His 11th-place qualifying meant that he would be able to run in front of traffic jams and give a better opportunity to play his strategy in the playoffs.

Ad

NASCAR shared the video of Byron's almost-wreck on X, where Byron was heard saying:

"Holy sh*t. That was like 800 pounds of brake pressure not to (expletive) wreck everybody back there. Tell Herm to (expletive) wake up."
Ad

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin won the pole in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying at the Darlington Raceway with a quick lap of 28.694 seconds with an average of 171.381 mph. He was then closely followed by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who was able to capture the outside front row with a lap of 28.715 seconds. Josh Berry and Tyler Reddick rounded out a good qualifying round by playoff contenders by qualifying in the third and fourth places, respectively.

Ad

William Byron credits controversial Next Gen car for his NASCAR success

William Byron credits the controversial Next Gen car for a significant leap in his NASCAR success, noting that the Gen 7 car has effectively given him a fresh start and a better understanding of the race car compared to the previous generation. Byron, who made his full-time Cup debut in the Gen 6 era in 2018, had only two wins in his first four seasons but has accumulated 13 wins in less than four years with the Next Gen car.

Ad

In his recent conversation with former racer Kevin Harvick on the latter's Happy Hour podcast, William Byron said:

"I feel that this Gen 7 car is kind of given me a chance to have a clean slate and really learn about the race car. I feel like I understand this race car way more than I did last the last generation. It's probably just the way my career was kind of driven and how much testing I did with this car."
Ad
"I was one of the first to test the Next Gen car and then I was one of the first at Hendrick to test it. So I feel like I got a really good idea of where the direction was with setup and it's evolved a lot over the last year, especially on the road courses and short tracks," he described.

Byron explained that this clean slate also improved his learning curve compared to other notable drivers who had to relearn the car.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications