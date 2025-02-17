William Byron breaks Jeff Gordon’s unique record after two Daytona 500 wins 

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron broke Jeff Gordon's record at the 2025 Daytona 500 and became the youngest driver to win the race multiple times. He beat Gordon by about four months.

Ad

Byron, who is 27 years, two months and 18 days old took home the Harley J. Earl Trophy, driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Gordon drove the same car at HMS for 25 years and earned his second Daytona 500 win at 27 years, six months and 10 days of age in 1999.

"I hope he breaks them all. I'm in full support of that," Gordon said (via sportsnaut.com).

"I’m a part of it, so I’m happy. I love to see the 24 team continue to have success and Hendrick Motorsports in general. But I think it’s more special because I’ve gotten to know William and he’s just a good guy, and like this is a dream come true for him," he added.

Ad

Trending

HMS vice chairman Jeff Gordon retired from full-time racing in the Cup Series after the 2015 season and Chase Elliott took over the No. 24 for the following two years. Byron joined the team in 2018 and earned his first Cup win in that car in 2020, the summer race at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron won the 'Great American Race' last year and also became the first back-to-back winner since Denny Hamlin in 2020. Moreover, Hendrick Motorsports set a new record with 10 Daytona 500 wins, the most by any team.

Ad

"I have a long way to go" - William Byron talks about pressure of driving the No. 24

William Byron claimed his 14th career win on Sunday night. After rain delays stretched the race into the night, Byron was in ninth place as the final lap began. A big crash at the front of the pack took out several top drivers and he managed to avoid the wreck. Byron took the lead and crossed the finish line first.

Ad

The Charlotte, North Carolina native is now only the fifth driver in history to win the Daytona 500 two years in a row.

"It's obviously really special. It's an amazing race, and obviously a lot of crazy racing out there tonight and just a lot of pushing and shoving," Byron said (via espn.com).

Byron also commented on the pressure that comes with driving the No. 24 Chevy.

Ad

"Well, I have a long way to go. What do I need, 93 wins or something? Yeah, honestly, just when I got in the car, I was super, honestly, uncomfortable with all the pressure and everything that comes with driving the 24 car," Byron said (via sportsnaut.com).

Four-time Cup Series champion, Jeff Gordon has 93 wins in the series, including three Daytona 500s and Coca-Cola 600s each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"