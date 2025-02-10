William Byron breaks down a NASCAR fan’s Super Bowl x Daytona 500 post with his clear verdict

NASCAR driver William Byron recently reacted to a fan's presentation and excitement for the upcoming Daytona 500 and the ongoing Super Bowl. Byron will compete in the Great American race for the 8th time in his career this season.

William Byron, a North Carolina native, has built an impressive NASCAR career driving the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Over seven seasons, he has secured 25 victories across the sport’s top divisions, including 13 in the Cup Series. His accolades include the 2017 Xfinity Series championship and the 2016 Truck Series regular-season title.

Recently, a fan shared a clip promoting the Daytona 500 on X (formerly Twitter), which is less than a week away. The post was captioned:

"Super Bowl Sunday? NAH SON THAT JUST MEANS IT’S 1 WEEK TO DAYTONA"

Extending on the fan's emotions, Byron reshared the video and wrote:

"Haha this is pretty stellar editing"

The Philadelphia Eagles secured a commanding victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFL Conference Championships. This win carried them forward to the Super Bowl, where they matched up with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles are currently leading the scoreline 40-22.

Meanwhile, delivering a strong and consistent season, William Byron represented Hendrick Motorsports in the 2024 Championship Race as their sole contender. Driving the #24 Chevrolet, he secured three race wins, 13 top-five finishes, and 21 top-tens across 36 starts. His efforts culminated in an impressive P3 finish in the final standings.

Furthermore, Byron and his Hendrick Motorsports teammates all qualified for the 200-lap feature event of the preseason Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Barring Chase Elliott, the remaining three drivers finished the race in the back of the field, finishing P17, P18, and P19. Elliott, however, displayed a stellar performance at the historic short oval track in Winston-Salem and emerged victorious.

William Byron is the defending champion of the 500-mile race at Daytona Beach, Florida. As he is gearing up for another successful run in the Cup Series, can the #24 driver start off his 2025 campaign with a second win in the Crown Jewel event? Let us know in the comments.

William Byron's 'epic' 2024 Daytona 500 win revisited by Team Hendrick

Starting 18th alongside teammate Kyle Larson after an 8th-place finish in Duel 2, William Byron faced an uphill battle in the 2024 Daytona 500. However, the #24 driver skillfully navigated through the pack, positioning himself for a thrilling final-lap showdown. In a dramatic finish, he edged out teammate Alex Bowman at the line to secure the victory.

Sharing a post on X, Hendrick Motorsports reminisced about the historic moment for both Byron and his team's NASCAR career.

"Reliving this epic #DAYTONA500 victory." the post was captioned

The 2025 Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16th at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action exclusively on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

