William Byron breaks silence over his comment on $12M pop star Sabrina Carpenter's IG post as he sends her an invite to attend his NASCAR race

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron set the rumors straight on the parody account that fabricated a comment on Sabrina Carpenter's post. The driver also took the opportunity to invite the singer to a NASCAR race.

Ad

The HMS ace recently won the prestigious Daytona 500 for consecutive years running. He became the youngest driver to achieve multiple Great American Race wins at 27 years, two months, and 18 years old, beating Jeff Gordon’s record. The track witnessed a nail-biting finish where Byron capitalized on a last-lap crash that took out the race leader at the time, Denny Hamlin.

The North Carolina native joined the podium along with Tyler Reddick (2nd) and Jimmie Johnson (3rd). Byron only led five times for 10 laps, making it an even better feat for the driver who started the race in 9th. By winning back-to-back Daytona 500s, he became the fifth entry in an elite group of drivers that includes Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Denny Hamlin, and Sterling Marlin.

Ad

Trending

William Byron spoke to TMZ after a parody account imitating him replied to Sabrina Carpenter’s post. He called out the fake comment but was open to the idea of the young singer coming in for a NASCAR race. He said:

"They do a really good job with Photoshop nowadays. It was a good parody account -- it's like that NBA Centel account. They did a good job."

Ad

He continued:

"Maybe we can get her out to a race or something, that would be great. Or I can get to a show. That would be fun."

Sabrina Carpenter’s rise to stardom began when she gained recognition for her role as Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, where she played the role from 2014 to 2017. Her time in the spotlight allowed her to transition to music and she released her debut single, “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying" in 2014. The pop star's (worth $12M as per Celebrity Net Worth) latest album, Short n’ Sweet, released in 2023, debuted atop the Billboard 200 charts and had a worldwide hit single, “Espresso,” which also won the MTV Music Award for Song Of the Year.

Ad

William Byron retorts to his alleged comment on Sabrina Carpenter’s IG post

William Byron poses with the Harley J. Earl trophy after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

William Byron addressed a viral social media rumor linking him to pop star Sabrina Carpenter. The rumor stemmed from a parody account, "The Daily Downfords", which posted a fabricated screenshot suggesting Byron had commented "Hii" on Carpenter's Instagram post featuring her Vogue cover.

Ad

He addressed the situation after the screenshot garnered nearly two million impressions on X (formerly Twitter), aiming to set the record straight:

"I wasn’t planning on doing this today, but I guess so. I’ll start from the top, look at this, open and honest, that was NOT me!" the 27-year-old shared a clip of Twitch streamer Sketch saying the above words.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The incident occurred amidst a busy media tour for William Byron, following his Daytona 500 win, which included appearances on WWE Monday Night Raw and visits to the New York Stock Exchange and the Empire State Building.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"