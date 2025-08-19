William Byron credits Rudy Fugle’s “high standard” demands after his first NASCAR regular season title

William Byron proclaimed that 'accountability is probably the world' and credited crew chief Rudy Fugle's high expectations of him as the driving force behind his first regular season title. The Hendrick Motorsports driver achieved the feat after securing 12th place in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Ad

Byron has largely topped the standings ever since his Daytona 500 win. His HMS teammate Chase Elliott briefly overtook him after winning in Atlanta, but Byron regained his spot after his second win of the season at Iowa Speedway.

The two drivers were locked into a close battle for the regular season crown, but a 12-car pile-up at Richmond ruined Elliott's chances, as he was taken out by Kyle Busch while trying to survive the scraps. The No.9 driver was marked dead last after his DNF, and the result ultimately took him out of mathematical contention.

Ad

Trending

During a post-race interview with NBC Sports, Byron reflected on his bond with crew chief Rudy Fugle for helping him through the season.

"I feel like our relationship has really evolved this year. I feel like we communicate to each other like we’re more on the same page. I feel like that has helped us just push each other," he said.

Ad

“I think there’s a lot of accountability between the two of us. He holds me to a high standard of my prep during the week, what is expected of me, how I execute. He can see the small details that maybe a lot of people can’t. I appreciate that. I appreciate that he can tell if I had a good qualifying lap or if I did little things with changes in my driving style. I think accountability is probably the world," he added.

Ad

An 18-year-old William Byron was paired with Fugle in his only Truck Series season in 2016. He won a record-setting seven races that year under Kyle Busch Motorsports. When Fugle left KBM in 2021, he joined HMS and reunited with a 23-year-old Byron, beginning a prolific partnership that culminated in consecutive championship four berths in 2023 and 2024.

Rudy Fugle speaks out on William Byron's growth

Rudy Fugle spoke with NBC Sports and reflected on William Byron's continued growth. The crew chief echoed Byron's sentiments about evolving as a team throughout the season.

Ad

"It’s really an experienced, mature team. William is growing. … He’s able to handle those things. His ups and downs drive the team," he said.

After his season-opening win at Daytona, William Byron's second win remained elusive for a long time. He went 21 rounds without a checkered flag in sight, but kept himself among the frontrunners nonetheless. He came close to a win thrice and ended up with a runner-up spot at COTA, Darlington, and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In total, Byron has led an impressive 910 laps so far and is poised to enter the post-season as the top-seeded driver. The 15-point bonus of winning the regular season title has him leading the playoff standings with 32 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.