"It’s going to be more about who can keep up with track conditions" - William Byron's crew chief explains the differences in racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway now versus in March

The City of Georgia welcomed William Byron and his fellow NASCAR drivers for the second time this season. The 24-year-old will drive his Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 #24 at the 1.54-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

NASCAR visited the track for the first time on March 20, 2022, after the track was entirely reconfigured. After a long day at the track, Byron emerged as the man of the day after he collected his first checkered flag of the 2022 season.

William Byron and his team will have a tougher assignment this weekend to try to maintain their track-winning record. Based on the schedule, the race won’t have a practice session and they will have to work harder and hope for the best.

Byron, who won the spring event at the 1.54-mile track, is looking to become the seventh driver to sweep the season of Cup races at the Georgia venue.

Despite winning the March race, Byron’s crew chief Rudy Fugle has cited that the Quaker State 400 differs from the Fold Honor QuikTrip 500 despite being held on the same track in the same season. According to Fugle, they were much more relaxed when they visited the track in March.

Speaking to the media on how track conditions will differ from March, the crew chief stated that it would be more of who can keep up with track conditions. He said:

“I think there will be more ebbs and flows of who is good at the start and then who is good at the end once they have some time to work on their cars. It’s going to be more about who can keep up with track conditions while being around at the end of the race to give yourself a shot.”

William Byron's Performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

During the March race, William Byron was among the fastest drivers to take the win in the first stage, later taking control of the race with 58 laps remaining. The race was one of the most chaotic races NASCAR has experienced this season, ending with 11 cautions.

During the final stages, Byron struggled to clear Bubba Wallace Jr., who was applying pressure on him. After a long battle with Wallace Jr., it got worse when Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney came into the picture, trying to snatch the lead. Byron managed to hold them off, but Blaney and several other cars crashed.

With two wins in his hat, William Byron is looking forward to becoming the first driver this season to hit three wins.

