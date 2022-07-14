"We just got into someone else’s mess" - William Byron disappointed to finish out of contention at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron failed to defend his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway over the weekend. He lost it to his teammate Chase Elliot, who began at the pole and eventually scored his third win of the 2022 season. Earlier, Byron was the first driver to secure a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway this season in March.

With NASCAR’s return to the track for the second time this season, many expected the #24 driver to defend his win and take the checkered flag for the second time on track and third for the 2022 season.

Things, however, didn’t turn out as expected as the 24-year-old ended up being eliminated from contention despite being one of the top contenders to win the race.

In a post-race interview, William Byron stated his experience and what led to his early retirement, saying:

“The racing was fine. I thought the track had a little bit less grip. Our #24 Axalta Chevy was good out front. We could hang around the top five. We struggled a little bit there on the pit stop sequence. We took four tires and we started way back, and we just got into someone else’s mess.”

The #24 Axalta Camaro ZL1 was one of the fastest cars in Atlanta, sitting in the top ten for the better part of the day. Before his early retirement, Byron had led 41 laps after dominating the second stage.

The Charlotte native didn’t get a better starting position as he had hoped to start the day in P13. Being the defending champion, he had to work extra hard to ensure he was running in the top five to clinch the win easily.

How William Byron performed at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

The first stage was a success for William Byron, taking fifth place behind Ryan Blaney. With such a position, it was a good spot to take control in the second stage and went on to take the lead on lap 102 after he shoved Harrison Burton.

William Byron held the lead for several laps before Tyler Reddick cleared him off, falling outside the top five and ending up taking 8th place at the end of stage two.

After two successful stages, Byron began struggling in stage three. With 91 laps left to wrap up the race, he was collected in the big crash of the day that involved more than five drivers, including Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kyle Larson.

Following the wreck, his #24 Chevy suffered severe damage and was done for the day with 91 laps to go. The Atlanta race was another good run for him but turned against him in the last stage.

