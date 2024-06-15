William Byron disinterested in statistics after Kyle Larson passed Chase Elliott’s HMS wins tally

As Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in first place at Sonoma last Sunday, he surpassed Chase Elliott's win tally at Hendrick Motorsports. Byron was asked whether he was paying attention to Larson overtaking Elliott's win tally at HMS ahead of this Sunday's race at Iowa.

Until Sonoma, Larson and Elliott both had 19 wins each to their names, but now the #5 driver has 20. So far in his Cup career in which he's driven only for HMS, William Byron has 13 wins to his name.

But despite being so close to the number of wins both Elliott and Larson have, Byron isn't paying that much attention to these numbers.

"I did see that stat, but no, not really (paying attention to that). We’re all at different experience levels and came into the Cup Series at different times. Just trying to have continued success. I don’t try to compare too much to one person, but just trying to have continued success and keep trying to win races, and hopefully, all of those stats will line up at the end of your career and you can look back on them," Byron said as per Frontstretch (8:10).

William Byron is building his own legacy despite being compared to Jeff Gordon

Ahead of the race at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this year, a journalist told William Byron that the more wins he accumulates, the more he is compared to Jeff Gordon, the driver with which the #24 car is synonymous with.

The current #24 driver was subsequently asked how he would go about establishing his own brand. Byron revealed he's already 'working towards it'.

"I was put into Jeff’s car and that was a lot of pressure and we had to just make it our own so I feel like Jeff is a great mentor and great asset for our team and we use him a lot in different ways and talking off the track but he’s made it known when I got in the car that it’s my own and we kind of built the team that way with the people and all that we have on our team," Byron said as per NASCAR.

William Byron also revealed that he gets such questions a lot, but to him, it's just about focusing on what he can do and hoping fans like it. Byron revealed he has gotten a lot of support and hoped that the old fans of the #24 team can adapt and grow with him.

It's worth mentioning that while William Byron's first seven full-time seasons in the Cup Series have gotten off to a good start with 13 wins, they're nowhere close to Gordon's numbers.

In his first seven seasons, Jeff Gordon scored 49 wins in the #24 car. To put it in perspective, the current win total of Byron, Larson (for HMS), and Elliott is 52 wins.

