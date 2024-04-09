William Byron earns high praise from Jeff Gordon after Martinsville race on Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary since first NASCAR win

After winning the Martinsville race at the 40th anniversary celebration of Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron received high praise from many, and one of them was former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon.

Despite starting P18, Byron moved up through the field, passing teammates and other competitors to win a memorable race. So, how did he do so when others couldn’t?

After the race, the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports provided a detailed analysis of William Byron’s driving at Martinsville. Gordon observed the #24 driver’s ability to search for different racing lines throughout the day, which eventually paid off. He praised Byron’s confidence and driving abilities that he showed on the track.

Speaking to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass during the post-race interview, Gordon said:

“I wouldn't call it that easy, Bob. I was sitting down there in turns one and two. I was on the five box today and had a great view of it and I saw how William was driving and everybody, you know, driving through there.

“I think William had been working all day long, searching different lines, working with that. And I think it really showed up there. After that green flag stop, I mean, he was able to turn underneath some guys and clear them. And right then I was like, I knew his car was good, but wow, I was super impressed.

“He did an incredible job working traffic and keeping the tires on it. And you know, he's just driving with confidence right now and using his abilities. It's fun to watch.”

Check out the full conversation here:

Expand Tweet

On Sunday at The Paperclip, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott battled for the lead in overtime, but William Byron was the best of them, leading a Hendrick 1-2-3 to the finish line. That marked the first time a NASCAR Cup Series team swept a podium position at this track.

“He got number 300” – Jeff Gordon on William Byron

The last two seasons have been incredible for Byron, as he has made a lot of history for Hendrick Motorsports. William Byron also won HMS’s 300th race last year at Texas Motor Speedway, making HMS the first team to reach 300 Cup Series wins.

Speaking to FOX Sports, Gordon said:

“Every time we have a milestone day or opportunity, or moment, he steps up and, you know, he got number 300, and this is going to be a huge win for him and the whole organization.”

Expand Tweet

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Poll : Is William Byron has emerged as one of the most improved drivers in the last couple of seasons? Yes, he is the best on the grid No, he still needs to achieve more 1 votes View Discussion