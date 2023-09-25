William Byron elated after claiming Hendrick Motorsports' 300th NASCAR win: “Thankful for everything Mister H has done for my career”

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports clinched a historic win on Sunday, September 24, at the Texas Motor Speedway, solidifying his position as one of the standout drivers of the season.

The 25-year-old has consistently jockeyed for the top spot in the standings, engaging with Martin Truex Jr. throughout the regular season. Byron's impressive performance in Texas not only secured his place in the playoffs round of 8 but also marked a monumental achievement for Hendrick Motorsports.

Byron's triumph in Texas holds special significance, as it marked the 300th Cup Series victory for the powerhouse racing team, a milestone achieved under the guidance of none other than team owner, Rick Hendrick.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, an elated Byron expressed his gratitude and said,

"Good to get the 300th win for those guys, just thankful for everything that Mister H has done for my career."

The profound impact of Rick Hendrick on Byron's career is evident, as the young driver reflected on their journey together, spanning from Byron's early beginnings at 17, to his current standing. He stated:

"He's just meant a lot for me, taking me from 17 years old to where I am now, it's amazing. It's amazing to drive for Hendrick Motorsports and continue this momentum."

William Byron reflects on scorching conditions at the Texas Speedway

Navigating the blistering Texas circuit was no small feat, and Byron candidly admitted the challenges he faced during the race.

"It was tough. It was hot. My feet are hurting a little bit. It was just hot out there. The track was tricky at the beginning of the race, real slick and we just had to battle all day," he remarked.

As the race unfolded, William Byron and his team honed their strategy, making crucial adjustments to the car's performance.

"We were a little too loose there in the beginning and as we kept going, we just kept getting better and better," Byron explained.

The perseverance and skill exhibited by the team paid off, with their car dominating in stage 3, enabling Byron to make impressive gains and ultimately secure a place in the top 5.

Looking ahead, William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports are poised to continue their momentum, with their eyes firmly set on further successes in the playoffs and beyond. As the NASCAR season unfolds, all eyes will be on the young driver who is looking to win his first world championship.