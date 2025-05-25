William Byron ends more than 7 years Xfinity drought with Charlotte win: “It’s fun to be back in victory lane” 

At the end of Saturday afternoon's BetMGM 300 Xfinity Series event, William Byron emerged triumphant, scoring his first win in seven years in the second-tier of NASCAR. After the race, Byron spoke about how he wasn't feeling very confident about making it into the lead of the race after he was handed a penalty mid-way through the event, but was thrilled to have persevered and scored the win at his home track.
Byron, who was piloting the #17 car for Hendrick Motorsports, had to head to the back of the field in lap 99 after he was found speeding on the pit road and was penalized for it. Speaking about his chances after that, the 27-year-old was hoping for yellows.
“I was somewhat confident. I felt like if we got some yellows, it would be good, but, man, it didn’t work out the way we thought it (would). Just had a lot of green-flag running and couldn’t get back to the front.”
He climbed up the pack over the next 20 laps, until a series of wrecks and restarts had him in third place when the 10th caution of the event was waved, forcing the race to go into overtime. In that final period, Byron overtook Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch to lock down the win.
“Man, it feels awesome to win at my home track. It feels really good. It’s fun to be back in Victory Lane. I haven’t won in a while," Byron said. [via The CW Sports]
The last time William Byron was an Xfinity Series race winner was in 2017 at Phoenix, the same season that he was crowned the series champion driving for JR Motorsports. His win at Charlotte is his fifth overall win at this level and marks the ninth longest period of time between Xfinity wins in Series history.
William Byron will now hop back in his #24 to start in third place in the Coca-Cola 600 event in the Cup Series.
"We have even bigger goals ahead.": William Byron re-signs with Hendrick Motorsports for four more years
Before William Byron piloted the #17 car to victory at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, it was announced that he would be staying with the Hendrick Motorsports organization for the next four years. In the release announcing the continued partnership between driver and team, Byron spoke about his excitement to continue the work they've started together, as well as reflecting on the success already achieved.
“We’ve built something special with the No. 24 team,” Byron said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue working with amazing people at Hendrick Motorsports who believe in me, especially Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick. We’ve accomplished some great things that we’re really proud of, but we have even bigger goals ahead. I’m excited to go after them with this team and this organization.” [via Hendrick Motorsports]
William Byron secured a big win for himself and the Hendrick organization this season by becoming a two-time Daytona 500 victor.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.