William Byron ends more than 7 years Xfinity drought with Charlotte win: “It’s fun to be back in victory lane” 

At the end of Saturday afternoon's BetMGM 300 Xfinity Series event, William Byron emerged triumphant, scoring his first win in seven years in the second-tier of NASCAR. After the race, Byron spoke about how he wasn't feeling very confident about making it into the lead of the race after he was handed a penalty mid-way through the event, but was thrilled to have persevered and scored the win at his home track.

Ad

Byron, who was piloting the #17 car for Hendrick Motorsports, had to head to the back of the field in lap 99 after he was found speeding on the pit road and was penalized for it. Speaking about his chances after that, the 27-year-old was hoping for yellows.

“I was somewhat confident. I felt like if we got some yellows, it would be good, but, man, it didn’t work out the way we thought it (would). Just had a lot of green-flag running and couldn’t get back to the front.”

Ad

Trending

He climbed up the pack over the next 20 laps, until a series of wrecks and restarts had him in third place when the 10th caution of the event was waved, forcing the race to go into overtime. In that final period, Byron overtook Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch to lock down the win.

“Man, it feels awesome to win at my home track. It feels really good. It’s fun to be back in Victory Lane. I haven’t won in a while," Byron said. [via The CW Sports]

Ad

The last time William Byron was an Xfinity Series race winner was in 2017 at Phoenix, the same season that he was crowned the series champion driving for JR Motorsports. His win at Charlotte is his fifth overall win at this level and marks the ninth longest period of time between Xfinity wins in Series history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

William Byron will now hop back in his #24 to start in third place in the Coca-Cola 600 event in the Cup Series.

"We have even bigger goals ahead.": William Byron re-signs with Hendrick Motorsports for four more years

William Byron (24) during qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway, May 24th 2025 - Source: Imagn

Before William Byron piloted the #17 car to victory at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, it was announced that he would be staying with the Hendrick Motorsports organization for the next four years. In the release announcing the continued partnership between driver and team, Byron spoke about his excitement to continue the work they've started together, as well as reflecting on the success already achieved.

Ad

“We’ve built something special with the No. 24 team,” Byron said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue working with amazing people at Hendrick Motorsports who believe in me, especially Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick. We’ve accomplished some great things that we’re really proud of, but we have even bigger goals ahead. I’m excited to go after them with this team and this organization.” [via Hendrick Motorsports]

William Byron secured a big win for himself and the Hendrick organization this season by becoming a two-time Daytona 500 victor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.