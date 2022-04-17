"I’m worried about how we keep innovating" - William Byron expresses concerns regarding NASCAR's hybrid engine

Technology is a key part of the stock car association, however, for William Byron, it is a matter of concern. At the start of the season, NASCAR launched the seventh generation car dubbed the Next Gen car.

The Next-Gen car was built with the same technology, but by different manufacturers. According to NASCAR, the main goal was to level the ground for all drivers and create a suitable environment for the best driver to carry the checkered flag.

Eight races into the season, NASCAR has launched a hybrid engine on the Next Gen car. The news of the new hybrid engine might sound impressive, but for William Byron, the rate at which NASCAR is advancing is worrying.

On Twitter, Cosworth posted a video explaining how the Hybrid engine works.

Cosworth @Cosworth



Welcome to the BTCC Hybrid Era



Cars are taking to the track for the final pre-season #BTCC test, all with our #hybrid system! Here's a video to explain how it all works!

While speaking about the launch of the hybrid engine, William Byron said:

“What I’m worried about is just how they control these Next Gen car. I’m kind of worried about hybrid engines. I don’t know how I would like that, weather that could be fun or not. So I’m worried about how we keep innovating, but still stay competitive like we are.”

Despite the changes, which are irreversible, William Byron has no other option other than to focus on his future races. Byron is among the drivers who have dominated the 2022 season, securing two wins in eight races.

The improvement of William Byron's career in the 2022 season

Since joining the Cup series in 2017, we have witnessed great improvement from the No. 24 driver, collecting his first career win in 2020 at Daytona. The 2022 season has been one of his best as he has shone in almost every race.

During the 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, William Byron only took one final impressive lead lap that secured him an unexpected win. Last weekend, he went on to register a new record for the 2022 season. He has also led 270 laps.

Byron went on Twitter to express the appreciation he has for his fans.

William Byron @WilliamByron What a special night. Winners at Martinsville!! Thanks to all of our supporters. Great team win

His start to the season was not that smooth, recording a 12th place finish at Daytona. At Auto Club Speedway, he ended up taking the 34th position with a string of disappointing performances. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had to do something to prevent further bleeding.

In Las Vegas, he increased his aggressiveness and reduced any chances of wrecking as he went on to record his first top-five finish of the season.

Out of Las Vegas, the worst finish he has recorded is 18th in Phoenix. With four top ten finishes, Byron is in a good spot to carry the 2022 championship if he maintains this pace.

